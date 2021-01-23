Making the leap from coupledom to parenthood seems exciting and wonderful. But it can also be exhausting to the point that you feel distant at times. Handling a marriage while looking after a child can be tough, and often takes a toll on your mental health. While you must have heard plenty of stories about women experiencing depression post-childbirth, but it turns out, men experience it too. Postnatal depression in men is real! Also Read - 5 Bollywood celebs who went in for surrogacy

Men Insecure In Their Relationship Prone To Postnatal Depression

In fact, a new study published in the journal APA Psyc Net found that postnatal depression is more common in men who are insecure in their relationship with their partner. The findings suggest that a new father who is insecure in the relationship is more likely to suffer from depression. The main reason behind it is low self-confidence in close relationships, which triggers parental stress, thereby leading to depression.

The researchers concluded that approximately eight per cent of new fathers experience symptoms of depression. While around 10-12 per cent of new mothers experience these symptoms.

Possible Reasons That May Trigger Postnatal Depression In Men

A much less explored topic ‘Postnatal Depression in Men’ needs to be discussed more. According to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 10 per cent of men suffer from depression in the first trimester of their wife’s pregnancy through 6 months after childbirth.

To find out the reasons behind the father’s depressive symptoms, the study analyzed the data of 530 new fathers. As per the findings, 143 showed symptoms of depression that would justify a referral for further assessment. Of these, 43 fathers experienced very debilitating symptoms, and 22 showed very serious symptoms.

Affected men showed a negative view of themselves and are worried about being inadequate in their intimate relationships. The researchers pointed out that this concern may be based on childhood experiences with their own parents.

The study also revealed that men whose female partners suffered from postpartum depression were over-represented, and that very few of them were in contact with a professional to get help.

Know The Symptoms

It is crucial to know the signs and symptoms of postnatal depression so that you can enjoy your parenthood to the fullest. Being aware of the signs and symptoms of postnatal depression in men may also help you know when to seek help. Symptoms may include:

Feeling sad most of the time

Irritability and agitation

Having trouble concentrating

Disrupted sleep

Disturbing thoughts

Stress and exhaustion

Feeling of worthlessness

Loss of interest in sex or activities that you enjoy

Engagement in risky behaviour

In severe cases, men may experience shortness of breath and heart palpitations too. In case you experience any of the above symptoms, consult your doctor immediately to avoid complications.