Making the leap from coupledom to parenthood seems exciting and wonderful. But it can also be exhausting to the point that you feel distant at times. Handling a marriage while looking after a child can be tough and often takes a toll on your mental health. While you must have heard plenty of stories about women experiencing depression post-childbirth but it turns out men experience it too. Postnatal depression in men is real! Men Insecure In Their Relationship Prone To Postnatal Depression In fact a new study published in the journal APA Psyc Net found that postnatal depression is more