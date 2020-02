There are many factors that can influence your sex drive. Sometimes, you may just want to turn over and sleep. At other times, you may want to get frisky with your partner. It will not affect your relationship with your partner if you are in the mood most of the time. But if you constantly plead a headache to get out of any intimacy, then there might be something wrong with you. Your low sex drive may actually be a disorder. And it is called hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). This is also known as female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD).

According to researchers from Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Regents University, pre-menopausal women showed distinct differences in activation of brain regions involved in making and retrieving memories and determining how attentive they are to their response to sexual stimuli. The journal Fertility and Sterility published this. Researchers say that up to 20 per cent of women may have this form of sexual dysfunction, called hypoactive sexual desire disorder, for which there are no proven therapies.

Causes of hypoactive sexual desire disorder

Professionals are not sure exactly why this condition occurs. Some experts say that it could be due to medications like antidepressants. Underlying health conditions may be another reason. Even psychological issues like stress and anxiety, relationship problems and the environment can cause it. But whatever the cause, it is a distressing condition and can cause serious relationship problems.

Symptoms of hypoactive sexual desire disorder

If you have hypoactive sexual desire disorder, you will display a complete lack of interest in sexual activity and reduced sexual thoughts and fantasies. You will also never initiate sex and be unreceptive when your partner initiates it. You are not aroused by any erotic visuals or your partner’s touch. Basically, you have absolutely no libido. To get a diagnosis, you must display these symptoms for at least 6 months. If you have an underlying medical condition or refuse to participate in sexual activities because of pain during intercourse, it is not hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Treatment options

If you suspect this condition, consult your doctor. The FDA has approved 2 drugs that your doctor may prescribe. The drug Addyi (flibanserin) modulates neurotransmitters in the brain and this helps you get sexual thoughts. The other drug Vyleesi (bremelanotide) is an injection. The dopamine level in your body increases about 30 minutes after taking it. Sex therapy may also work as can testosterone therapy.