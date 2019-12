partner. Dry spells are very normal in any healthy relationship. But it can definitely be distressing. ©Shutterstock

If you’re a couple, you may have realised that it is very easy to slip into a sexual rut. This is perfectly normal. That is why we have come up with a fun sex quiz to show you where you stand in terms of your relationship with your partner. Dry spells are very normal in any healthy relationship. But it can definitely be distressing. It could be something as simple as not cuddling that may be contributing to the lack of spice in your sex life. Take our short sex quiz to see if you are doing anything wrong. It will also help you get ideas to make your sex life more rocking.

Take our sex quiz alone or with your partner and reignite the passion if your sex life is losing lustre.

THE SEX QUIZ

Take our sex quiz to see where you stand.

1. How often do you plan a romantic getaway with your partner?

a. More than twice a year.

b. Maybe once a year.

c. Don’t remember the last time we took a vacation together.

Do you share your sexual fantasies with your partner?

a. All the time. It keeps things exciting.

b. Sometimes.

c. Never, it is embarrassing.

How often do you try something new?

a. Quite often. It keeps things interesting.

b. Sometimes, it relieves the boredom.

c. Very rarely.

Do you enjoy doing activities together?

a. Yes. It makes us feel closer to each other.

b. Sometimes, if me manage to get the time to do so.

c. Hardly ever. We both do our own things.

How often you get affectionate with each other during the course of the day?

a. It is a part of our life. We hug and kiss whenever we get the chance.

b. Sometimes, if we are alone.

c. Never thought of it.

THE RESULT

If your answers are most (a), you are on the right track. You probably have a rocking sex life. If it is mostly (B), you need to push yourself harder and make more time for your partner. For those of you who have answered mostly (C), you sex life is lacking. Please know that you may be heading for relationship trouble. Your sex life needs constant attention to be fun and satisfying. You must make a promise to yourself to be more adventurous in 2020. Have fun and stay happy.