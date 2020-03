• Don’t be sad all the time by thinking about the distance and rather look forward to meeting each other by planning surprises. © Shutterstock

Is quarantine being hard on your love life too? Well, then you are not the only one. There are many couples who are suffering without each other amidst the lockdown. It is indeed a hard time for the new couples especially, as they must have just started knowing one another. And when the relationship becomes long distant, there can be hell lot of restrictions.

Is long-distance relationship difficult to maintain?

Almost all the relationships get difficult to handle at times, but it just depends on how you and your partner deal with it. As per psychologists, beyond the first few months of knowing each other, maintaining the romance is relatively easier. That happens because people actually put efforts to spend time with one another, be it phones or chatting or anything else.

Can a long-distance relationship work?

Most of the long-distance relationships end because eventually the romance fizzles out sooner or later. However, many such relationships succeed too but they require equal attention from both the partners. Factors like understanding, trust, support and faith also matter along with love in order to overlook the geographical restrains.

How to make it work?