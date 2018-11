When you are in the mood and your romantic desires are at their peak, all you want is a night full of passion, love and intense sex. It can turn out to be frustrating however, if your mind and body aren’t in sync to help you live up to your expectations. There can be moments when your body tires out faster, before you get anywhere close to those levels of contentment and satisfaction that you crave. This is not only exasperating for you, but for your partner as well. This is good cause for you to prepare and gear up before you head towards the bedroom, to spice up things up beneath the sheets. Lasting longer in bed isn’t just more satisfying, but it also has other benefits; its great for your relationship as it improves intimacy, since you get to spend more time with your partner bonding and connecting, both physically and emotionally. So, a longer session of love making is in a win-win situation for sure. Here is what you can try to do to last longer in the bed :

Have a slow start: There is a lot that you can do before you get down to the final act. Don’t underestimate the importance of romance, so include some romantic gestures in your repertoire to set the mood right. A slow start can keep the desires within you burning and help make the build-up to the orgasm just as pleasurable and a lot more memorable.

Start with slow passionate kisses and try to hold on to that moment a little longer. There’s nothing more passionate than kissing and once you get those sparks going there should be no turning back. Remember, a kiss doesn’t mean that you need to just stay glued to each other’s lips! The cheeks, ears and the face all deserve a peck and more. Soft bites on the ears and neck can also do wonders. The trick is to find the most sensitive area of your partner. A bite on the shoulder, near the armpit, or kissing your woman’s inner thigh and other small gestures can help keep the flames soaring. Also read about the different types of kisses that you should try to spice your love life.

Get creative: Role-plays are a wonderful way to spice up the romance and can help you sustain the mood for longer. Foreplay is extremely important to sexual satisfaction and is often the most neglected aspect when it comes to men. Spend some time with your partner, exploring each other. Keep in mind that even though sex is often treated as a purely physical act, it has a deep emotional quotient too. A gentle touch or caress can be a lot more powerful than penetration. Make sure that physical contact isn’t just restricted to the act itself. This will help you bond better emotionally and also help you to connect better physically, not only to delay your orgasm but also to experience an epic one. Also read what is the best time of the day to have sex?

Talk and laugh: Intense romance needs stimulation of all your important senses. Once you have established a bond with your partner through touch, talk; rather whisper in your partner’s ears. While dirty talk can be great and can give your partner an ego boost, don’t shy away from talking about your feelings as well. These little pep-talks can keep you in the mood and in sync with your romantic desires till you get to the final act.

Avoid stress: Performance anxiety can at times be a dampener. It is stress that makes you go weak in the mind and keeps you from putting your best foot forward, even when you are in bed. If you have the slightest doubt that you aren’t able to match up to your partner’s expectations, stop and breathe. First clear your mind and get rid of any thoughts that could affect the act. Breathe deeply, relax and then get in the mood with your partner.

Go slow: Speed is of the essence, but not when you are in bed and want to last longer. Ever heard the saying ‘slow and steady wins the race’? That saying holds true, especially under the sheets. When you reach the final act, ensure that you are in total control of your movements. If you feel you are reaching an orgasm too soon, slow down. The trick is to have total control over your strokes. While making love don’t just focus on the thrusts, but slow down and enjoy the physical connection. Make sure that your woman is receptive towards your movements. Try the rhythmic stroke technique. Get inside her with few slow strokes and then increase your pace, then slow down again. This will help you sustain the mood for longer and approach orgasm a little later. Also read 10 ways to give your woman multiple orgasm.

Image source: Getty images

