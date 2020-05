The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every aspect of our life starting from work to even the way we make love. Maintaining a healthy sex life has become a challenge, especially for couples who share the same house. This is because, the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 infection, is known to spread primarily from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. However, the virus can also spread from an asymptomatic carrier, says research. So, maintaining physical distance is a crucial weapon against this deadly infection. The findings of a recent study re-emphasizes the importance of maintaining safe distance and abstaining from sexual intercourse. Also Read - Over one million STIs diagnosed every day: All you need to know about these infections

This new Chinese study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has found the presence of COVID-19 virus in the semen of infected men. The study was conducted on 38 COVID-19 positive men out of whom 6 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in their semen. This opens up the chances of sexual transmission of COVID-19 infection, say researchers and they are also trying to find out the detailed information about virus shedding, survival time and concentration in semen. As already mentioned, not only an infected person, but an asymptomatic carrier can also transmit this virus. So, it is better to be safe than sorry and maintain a safe physical distance for the time being. Also Read - Tongue condoms: It may save you from fatal health complications

But this is not to say that you have to withdraw completely from sexual activities. There are safe yet enjoyable tricks that can make your life in bed interesting even in the era of physical distancing. We tell you how you can enjoy a healthy sex life with your partner while maintaining safe physical distance. Also Read - Use protection during oral sex: Save yourself from cancer

Try dirty talking

Avoid direct physical touch and make things romantic through erotic conversations. A study published in the journal Neuropsychologia shows that novelty is like an aphrodisiac for your brain. It means that trying new and innovative ways may stimulate your sexual desires.

Masturbate together

This can be surprisingly satisfactory, as much as proper intercourse. According to a study published in the Journal of Psychology & Human Sexuality, masturbation can enhance your sexual health and relieve stress and anxiety.

Make use of sex toys

If you have sex toys at home, then it’s a good time to make use of them. They are a safer option than intercourse at the moment. Don’t forget to wash them with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after you use them.

Avoid kissing and oral sex

Oral sex of all kinds is considered a high risk for transmitting the new coronavirus because of the presence of saliva. According to a study published in the journal, Clinical Infectious Diseases COVID-19 can also spread through saliva. Therefore, it is recommended that you avoid having oral sex or even kissing.

Use barrier method

It is advisable not to engage in sexual intercourse at the moment. But if you must, then make sure you use a condom. Check it for the expiry date before using.