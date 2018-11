If your romance keeps your love-life sizzling under the sheets, chances are you won’t be too interested in learning about a fake orgasm. The idea of faking an orgasm may seem alien to you and appear almost dishonest, but it’s not very uncommon. There are times when both partners might not be on the same page when it comes to sex. This has nothing to do with the love, care and affection one feels for the other. A man’s needs, desires, physiological changes and his psychology differs from that of a woman. Women have a lot to deal with, like hormonal changes, PMS, stress and other issues that can lower their sex drive to a great extent. Add to it, the strains of pregnancy, postpartum health issues or even lactation and she might have little or no desire to get into the act at the end of the day. Saying no to sex can have an adverse effect on her relationship and on her partner’s ego as well.

But that’s not the only reason to fake it; at times men simply fail to perform and still expect their partner’s to be aroused and thoroughly satisfied with their lack lustre performances. In such situations, a woman may be compelled to settle with a fake one. That said, it makes sense to fake an orgasm rather than to cheat or hurt your partner by saying no pointblank.

Here is how you can perfect the act:

Get into the act with a smile: Even if you don’t feel like having sex and just want to go with the flow and oblige your man, get into bed with a smile on your face. This will help you to relax and make your partner comfortable, no matter what is going on in your mind. This can lighten your mood too and is the first step towards your faking it.

Arch your back often: While you both start the process of love making, make sure you arch your back a couple of times at regular intervals, especially when you feel him deep inside you. Your body movements follow a rhythmic pattern when you are at the height of your ecstasy. But if you aren’t able to reach there, don’t lie down like an inflatable doll; thrust your pelvic muscles upwards while arching your back. This will make your man believe that he has touched the right spot and got you going. This mere act can give him enough confidence and happiness too.

Send out little moans: Nothing works better than those sexy slow gentle sounds that emanate during love making. But know how to do it right. Flex your vocal cords a bit and start with slow moans, gradually raising your pitch. But don’t overdo it! Too loud moans are obvious signs that you are faking it.

Get your hands into action: While you have decided to fake an orgasm keep in mind that it is not an easy job and you need to put in effort for the same. Use your hands to caress your partner. Run your fingers through his hair; scratch his back in a rhythmic manner, especially being in sync with his movements. Your nails scratching or going deep into his skin gives him an indication that you are about to reach an orgasm.

Get your lips and eyes to do their job too: Keep your eyes closed when you try to fake an orgasm, as that’s a natural reflex for anyone who experiencing heightened pleasure. If you forget this, all your carefully crafted movements will yield no results, beware. Wondering what to do with your lips? While you’ve probably never seen yourself reach an orgasm in the mirror, your lips do a lot of work too. Bite your lips or twist them from one side to another while sending out those little moans. Keep doing this till your partner reaches his orgasm.

Panting helps: Pant and pant heavily once the act is over. This will send the signal to him that you had a good orgasm and enjoyed the act as much as he did. You can slow down with the heavy breathing within a few seconds. He would be too tired and drained to notice that you stopped panting too early.

A WORD OF CAUTION: Faking too often can have an adverse effect and kill your appetite for sex slowly. If you aren’t in the mood for sex, talk to your partner about it. If you have a strong understanding and enjoy a healthy emotional relationship your partner will not force you into the act against your will. If sex is an obsession with your partner you might have to guide him for proper counseling.

