How Often Should You Get Physically Intimate With Your Partner?

Ever thought if the amount of physical intimacy that you are having with your partner is enough? It is absolutely okay to talk about how much is not too much when it comes to making physical connections with your partner. Many couples have this question about how many times should they get intimate in order to keep their relationship alive and happening.

Average Amount of Physical Intimacy

There is no doubt that a physically compatible couple is happier and more lively than those who don't get enough time to do so! But, to understand how often should one get physically intimate with their partners, let's get deeper into the topic.

In a recent study, experts have delved deeper into this topic and have come down to the exact number of times a happy couple should get physically intimate. Before we tell you the number. Can you guess how many times can it be? Okay, here's a hint - it is lesser than what you might be estimating.

According to the study, a couple should get intimate around 51 times a year, which makes it once a week to keep their relationship happy and interesting. Experts have also said that this is the number of times a healthy couple should indulge in intimate actions. Here is a breakup of the physical intimacy frequency:

People in their 20s should indulge in physical intimacy 80 times in one year. Above 20 years old people should indulge in physical intimacy 58 times a year (once a week). Those above 50-years of age should consider it around 20 times a year.

What Happens When You Do It More Than Twice A Week?

Well, doing it more than once a week, doesn't really make the couples any extra happier. Experts have said that the number of times doesn't matter, what really matters is the quality of the whole thing. In an interview, an expert said that it is important to maintain an intimate connection with your partner, but you don't need to get physically intimate every day as long as you're maintaining that connection.