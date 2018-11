We all know that great sex is not all about the time spent in bed. Too less a time spent doing the action, you might leave your partner unsatisfied and too long to orgasm can make your partner bored to death and kill the essence of sex. Sex is about timing it right, using the minutes at hand to entice, excite and orgasm in tandem. A great sex has three parts foreplay, ejaculation and orgasm and after play. A good sex session has to have all these three things in place. Here are nine ways to give your man the best sex after marriage.

In fact, experts from around the world have tried to figure out how much time is just perfect for a wondrous sex session. A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in the year 2005 stated that on an average a good sex session should last at least 5.4 minutes (approximately). This result was calculated after taking into consideration 500 couples from five different countries. This means the lesser time spent better the sex. So we assume that a quickie might be even less. Also, read how long a good sex session lasts?

The act is called quickie for a reason. No fuss just action. So if a regular sex session is about five minutes let us say, probably a good quickie would be around two or at the most 2.5 minutes, anything more than that would ruin the fun. So, if you are looking for a fling with your partner or just want some fun on the go and a quickie is all you can manage, know that bottom-line should be the quicker the better. Here are five interesting places in your house to do a quickie.

Well, we presume you both are in the mood to do it and enjoy an orgasm together. So, there is no need to waste time on foreplay or trying to build the heat for one another. Just get into a quite zone – any place where you might not get caught while doing the act and get into action. Of course, since it is a quickie you are not going to undress each other completely. Just the bottoms down and a favourable position like against the wall or your girl’s legs wrapped around your waist while being seated at an elevated height and you both are good to go.

If you wish an after play, a parting smooch is all that you need. Get dressed and you are done. Of course, the two minutes or a little more than two minutes spent at the quickie is going to stay in your mind for long. But if you are really trying to bond and get emotionally charged during a sex session, plan an elaborate one at night, we suggest.

Reference:

1: Waldinger MD, Quinn P, Dilleen M, Mundayat R, Schweitzer DH, Boolell M. A multinational population survey of intravaginal ejaculation latency time. J Sex Med. 2005 Jul;2(4):492-7. PubMed PMID: 16422843.

Image source: Shutterstock