Sex is exciting, entertaining and relaxing when done right. However, less the time spent on the act the better. Given all the hoopla around intercourse – longer time spent in bed, better erection, delayed orgasm — in reality it doesn’t take long for a man to please his woman. According to a survey done by sex therapists whose findings have been published in Journal of Sexual Medicine, the optimal amount of time for sexual intercourse lasts anywhere between three to 13 minutes and a good orgasm lasts between 10 to 15 seconds. Here are five tips to help you last longer in bed.

What goes into a good session of sex?

A good session of sex is not all about the actual act. It calls for a lot of psychological and emotional bonding before the act. Foreplay also has its own importance in making sex really memorable. While all these little things can make sex satisfying, it doesn’t necessarily make the session last long. A study published in Journal of Sexual Medicine also states that the average time for a good intercourse is around 7.3 minutes. Here are seven simple exercises to help you last longer in the bed.

However, if you want to make the session steamy and exciting, add more minutes to it by extending foreplay and dirty talk. Delaying the actual action can help you drum up more enthusiasm and help you be in the act with more vigour. Here is a step-by-step guide to get her in mood tonight.

How to time a good session

If you really want to make every minute of your session count, here is how you can time it.

For a quickie: This can happen in five minutes or less. However, you and your partner will have to get into action soon and skip foreplay, caressing and eye-contact. If you are pressed for time and still want to have fun, a five-minute session is also a good one. Know, why having a quickie in the morning is a great idea.

For fun before sleep: Tired and exhausted but still want some fun? A little foreplay, hitting exactly on your partner’s sweet spots will help you set the mood soon and get some action before you doze off. Such a session isn’t really memorable and might last just for little more than 10 minutes. But it is still good, given you get some action after a real tiring day.

Being little experimental: Feeling relaxed, getting an urge and want to have great sex? Then tonight spend more time with your partner rather than watching porn. Try a new sex position, role play or even a sensual massage. However, even such experimental sex shouldn’t exceed 15 minutes of your time to get the best out of it. Here are 10 ways to give your woman multiple orgasms.

Yearning for memorable sex: Well memorable sex needs more time and attention, so spend time on the details – foreplay, making eye-contact, talking dirty or flirting before you get on to the actual act. Even such a session should not exceed 25 minutes; the rest of the night should be used to bond and cuddle up in each other’s arms for restful sleep.

Seriously, when it comes to sex, the less time spent the better. But again you are the best judge of your act. If you think spending the entire night on the act is what is satisfying, then go ahead and do it. Just make sure that your partner is also on the same page. Else, you would be left alone masturbating the entire night after the act gets over the first time. Image source: Shutterstock