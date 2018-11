While a major height difference in couples may look cute and all but it sure isn’t as exciting in the bedroom. Often you get to see only the pillow or the headrest of your bed in missionary position if your partner is too short. So the lesser the height difference, the better it would be and I was surprised to know that friend decided to find a match who’s as tall as him so that his sex life is better. Here’s why couples with same height enjoy sex better:

Standing sex

Yes, it is easier. The penetration is easy and perfect as your pelvic regions are aligned and no one really needs to bend a lot to get it right.

Face-to-face interaction

You can finally have face to face interaction during missionary and that creates a better emotional connect. You can look into your partner’s eyes and feel the love and passion. You can even continue kissing throughout.

Spooning

Spooning is perfect too. Once again, since your pelvic regions are at the same height, you can cuddle each other just perfectly and enjoy spooning as you’ve seen in the movies. Less effort, more pleasure.

Sixty-Nine

Yes, 69 is perfect. Those who’ve had shorter partners will surely relate to this one. The 69 position is no fun when the height difference is too much. But in this case, you fit so perfectly that you can feel each body part up and close.

Alignment

Mouths line up better since your faces line up to. It’s easier to engage in foreplay along with sex. Kissing, biting the ears and neck, grabbing the butt all becomes a cake-walk.

Quickie

Being equal in height is perfect for a quickie. Since you can have standing sex, you can enjoy a quickie anyplace anytime. All other couples might have to find some prop or places to get into the right position for this. It’s so easy for you.