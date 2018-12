A perfect marriage keeps everyone happy. But we all know that extramarital affairs can totally spoil a relationship. When we do such scandalous activities we worry about what the society would think. But an extramarital affair can turn into a nightmare. Here, in this article, we have mentioned why it is bad for a marriage.

It affects emotionally

Broken marriages happen due to extramarital affairs. It breaks the other partner emotionally. The one who gets cheated becomes emotionally weak. It is a havoc for any marriage.

Fear of trust

For a wrecked partner, the second biggest nightmare in the marriage is the loss of trust. The trust factor recedes to zero in the marriage once the partner gets to know about the extramarital affair. The partner who is been cheated gets the fear of trusting.

Self-esteem lowers down

The partner who gets cheated loses his or her self-esteem and is filled with remorse. They start cursing the love they had for the cheating partner. It becomes hard for them to understand the situation, the guilt becomes real for them. It takes a lot of time to fill in the loss of self-esteem, however, they eventually try to come out of the situation.

Breaks the bond of family

The devastation of the family breaking down feels by the one who gets cheated. The person can no longer be happy in any further relationships, this breaks the bond between the family. They lose the belief in the family because of the cheating partner.

Blurred orientation

Few people try to cope up with it when they learn that their partner cheating on them. The feeling of parting away makes them feel that the marriage has fallen down and the love life has been wrecked. Blurred orientation causes in them due to this biggest nightmare in a marriage.