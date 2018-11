In a recent US research, it has been revealed that boys also have sexually maturity age. So far, such research was done only to see development in girls. But for the first time, this research was done on boys. There are many side effects of this. Let us know what is sexual maturity age and what are its side effects.

What is Sexual Maturity?

Sexologists believe that the age of ‘sexual maturity’ of children means the changes in the body during puberty. Sexual maturity is also called puberty.

What can be the reason early puberty?

In the past, the children’s food habits were different. Now, children’s diet has improved. Because of this, periods, breast development and body development are getting better in girls. The same thing is also in reference to boys. The time of hair growing in the body of the boys has also been faster than before.

What does the research say?

According to the research of the American Academy of Pediatrics Department in 2012, the age of adolescence in boys has been increased from six months to two years as compared to the previous research. This research was done on 4100 boys in the USA. The American Academy of Pediatrics Department conducted similar research on girls in 2010. According to his research, girls in America are being “sexually mature” at the age of 7. This research was done on 1200 girls.

What is the side effect?

Due to the availability of sexually related materials, the children get sexually mature at an early age. This information is easily available to every child through the internet, media, TV and phone, but the problem is that such information is incomplete in itself.

What do we need to change?

However, we need to change the style of parenting. Nowadays, most parents leave their children with the nanny. Because of this, parents do not know what the children are reading, what they watch on TV, and what they think about it. Therefore, the parents should put restrictions for a few things.