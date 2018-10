A make-out session can escalate to your neck, back, and other body parts in the heat of the moment. While hickeys or love bites aren’t bad and they disappear within a week or two. But the only problem is you have to answer all sorts of questions against them. In fact, you definitely don’t want to flaunt them in front of your colleagues or parents. So, to help you to get rid of this problem here we have mentioned some home remedies.

Cold Spoon

To get rid of that embarrassing love bite all you need a frozen metal spoon. This is one of the most easiest and common techniques used. Take a metal spoon, put it in the freezer for a few minutes. Take it out after some time and press the frozen spoon on the affected area. Ensure that the spoon covers the entire affected area. It can look weird if any of the parts are uncovered.

Toothpaste

Yes, another incredible treatment is the application of toothpaste. It helps in minimizing and fading the scar. Try to pick a peppermint or mint-based toothpaste because it contains menthol that has soothing and cooling properties. And a baking soda can dry up the spot. So all you need to do is dab the toothpaste on the affected area and rub it gently for a few minutes, then clean the area properly. Repeat the process until you get rid of the marks.

A coin

All you need is a coin. With the help of your two fingers, stretch the affected area of your skin tight and flat with the help of your two fingers. Now, to scrape the hickey in an outward direction use the edge of the coin. As this process could be painful it is a good option to ice the area before. Scraping with the edge of the coin helps in reducing its intensity, breaking the blood clot, and helps you to get rid of the hickey completely.