You must practice meditation because it helps to overcome mental disorders. But, do you know that meditation is also done to overcome sexual problems? Yes, it is named as sexual meditation. By regular practice of meditation, both you and your partner will get sexual pleasure. This allows you to connect well with each other. Sex meditation can also help you to enjoy sex. If you have not done sexual meditation so far, then do it and see how you feel. Learn how sexual meditation is done.

Sit in a quiet place

Slow down your bedroom lights. Remove electronic items such as phones, televisions and laptops. All these things can distract your attention. Keep your room at a normal temperature, because too much heat or cold can distract your attention.

Sit down

Come to a state that is comfortable for you and your partner. Whether you sit on your feet or sit in the lotus posture. Keep your spinal cord straight. You should wear light clothes while doing meditation.

Close your eyes

When you are ready to meditate, you and your partner’s eyes must be closed. Pay close attention to your body and to your breaths. Instead of thinking about other things, think about your present state. After closing the eyes, keep in mind only those things which are beneficial for you and your partner.

Listen to soft music

If your ears are buzzing fast, then it can be very difficult to do meditate. Listen to such songs or sounds which will help you to focus more on meditation. Try to listen to soft songs while doing meditation or sex.

Pay attention to your partner

All your attention should be on your partner while meditating. During meditation, try to think about your partner’s body and feelings. Keep an eye on every single move of your partner. Try to show your emotions with your hands, face and eyes and along with your partner’s feelings.

Pay attention to mating

After 20 minutes of sexual meditation, you will enjoy sex. If after practising sexual meditation you can enjoy your sex life, in the same way, you should always mediate along with your partner so that they can enjoy too.