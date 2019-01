Pregnancy runs you through a myriad of emotions from joy to fear. It also takes you through zillions of questions about everything from what to do and not do during these nine months to how you will keep your baby healthy. Amidst all this, one question must have crossed your mind quite a few times, “Can I still have sex?” Don’t be silly. Of course, you can. In fact, you should.

According to research published in the Health Science Journal, as long as no health issues are involved, having sex during pregnancy is completely safe. So, if you are refraining from having sex thinking it can lead to a miscarriage then don’t be scared for it does not work that way. Just make sure that you are not rough and hard for it can cause trauma to your vagina or cervix. Also, don’t dive too deep with the insertion part and simply maintain hygiene. Additionally, if your doctor has advised you to give rest to your pelvis, then until further medical instructions do not opt for oral sex as orgasms can trigger uterine contractions. Additionally, if your partner has a cold sore then in the last trimester, follow a no-oral-sex policy strictly to keep infections at bay. An infection can result in your doctor advising a C-section.

While it comes to choosing safe sex positions during pregnancy, make sure that there is no additional pressure on your back as it can result in decreasing the blood supply to your baby. You can go for a side to side position, on all fours (doggy style), and stay on top as all these will help control the depth of the penetration and support your belly. Also, experiencing spotting or mild cramps an hour or two after sex is very normal. Do not freak out. This happens because orgasm and prostaglandins (lipid compounds) in semen lead to uterine contractions, and when your partner’s penis rubs against your cervix surface it can result in spotting. However, if you experience profuse bleeding or severely painful cramps or both, see your doctor.

For the first-timers, sex during pregnancy will have its share of different phases. With changes in your body, the experience will change too. Your sex drive will fluctuate as the trimesters proceed. But that is normal too. So go ahead and have sex without any hesitation. These are the top benefits of having sex during the gestational period.

You will have fewer trips to your bathroom

Having sex during pregnancy can reduce the reoccurring leak trips to the bathroom as it helps to strengthen the bladder muscles that bear the pressure pregnancy adds to them. It also helps to reduce the uncomfortable feeling that you experience when you leak suddenly during a sneezing episode.

Eases labour and speeds recovery

In a study published by the Ohio State University found out that more than about 46 out of 102 pregnant women tried to induce labour mostly by having sexual intercourse. That’s right, orgasm increases the contractions in your pelvic floor that strengthens your muscles involved in labour. It also supplies a hefty dose of oxytocin which is responsible for contractions. Also, semen contains prostaglandins which help soften and dilate the cervix, easing your labour. As sex strengthens your pelvic floor muscles, your risk of post-partum bleeding is reduced and you heal a lot faster.

Decreases the chance of pre-term labour

A study by the Guttmacher Institute found that women who had sex during the 26-39th week of pregnancy had reduced chances of pre-term delivery in comparison with women who abstained from it. Frequent intercourse during 23-27th week significantly reduced the risk of preterm labour.

Prevents complications

According to a study published by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, having sex during pregnancy reduces the risk of pre-eclampsia which is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure. It’s the protein that is present in the sperms that helps to regulate the body’s immunity against the complication.

Lowes blood pressure

Sex during pregnancy releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps to tame your anxiety and stress by reducing the cortisol levels and controlling your blood pressure. Also, it is important to keep a track of your fluctuating blood pressure during pregnancy and regularly visit your doctor as sex is just a temporary way to lower your blood pressure.

Reduces pain sensation

Intercourse during pregnancy helps to release high doses of oxytocin which considerably increases your pain tolerance. The genital stimulation during the act helps to increase your ability to bear pain by releasing endorphins.

Improves your immunity

During the initial phase of pregnancy, the pregnant woman’s body considers the foetus as a foreign body and her immune system switches to the defensive mode. Progesterone produced during orgasm helps the immune system accept the foetus. During orgasm, the oestrogen hormone is stimulated It also produces estrogen that stimulates hormone production in the baby’s adrenal gland and enables the mother’s uterus to respond to oxytocin which ensures baby’s development. Oral sex is also beneficial during pregnancy as it helps the ingestion of HLA-G (histocompatibility antigen) absorbed by vagina after ejaculation or absorbed through the stomach if ingested during foreplay.

Strengthens your bond

Your partner may feel ignored as all the attention is directed towards the baby during pregnancy. regular sex helps to fight off that feeling.