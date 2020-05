Many people across the world suffer from low libido. There may be many reasons behind this condition. But whatever the reason, this can be a real problem and it can affect a person’s overall well-being. Many health conditions like heart disease can also cause low libido. Here, let us look at a few health conditions that can cause this condition. Also Read - How to have a healthy sex life in the era of physical distancing

Insomnia

Sleep disorders can lower testosterone in men and this leads to low libido. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, non-obese men with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) experience decreased sexual activity and libido. Many other studies also point at similar conclusions. Also Read - Over one million STIs diagnosed every day: All you need to know about these infections

What you can do: Try to get at least 8 to 10 hours of sleep every night. Avoid distractions around bedtime and don’t have any caffeinated beverages at least 5 hours before you go to bed. Alcohol may also affect your sleep. So avoid drinking at night. Relax and be calm. If you still have a problem, consult a doctor. Also Read - Tongue condoms: It may save you from fatal health complications

Stress

Stress can affect your overall well-being. This is one condition that leads to many chronic ailments. It also causes disruption in your hormone levels. Hypertension is another problem and your arteries can also become narrow when you are under a lot of stress. It is the last thing, the narrowing of arteries, that restricts blood flow and may lead to erectile dysfunction.

What you can do: The first thing that you must do here is reduce our stress levels. You can try out yoga and meditation. Listen to soothing music or just go for a walk and try some deep breathing exercises. This will help calm you down and put you in a better frame of mind and increased libido.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a common problem today and millions of people across the world suffer from it. One of the most common complications of this condition is nerve damage. It also causes cardiovascular problems and may sometimes affect mental health and self-esteem of patients. All this can have an impact on sexual health. It affects the libido of both men and women. Sexual dysfunction is a very common condition in diabetic men.

What you can do: Get your blood sugar levels under control. Uncontrolled diabetes will lead to more complications that can lower libido. Do go for regular checkups and live a healthy and lifestyle. Take your prescribed medications and exercise regularly. Eat healthy and well-balanced meals and monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. If you can avoid the complications that come with uncontrolled diabetes, you will be safe from problems of a sexual nature.

Cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease leads to circulation problems that reduces blood flow to different parts of the body. It can reduce the flow of blood to your sex organs too. This can cause erectile difficulties in men. Women too may experience problems with vaginal arousal and lubrication is they have cardiovascular problems. Sometimes, the medications used to treat cardiovascular disease can also lower libido.

What you can do: Consult a doctor and get yourself checked. If your low libido is the result of any cardiovascular problem, then this will help you get to the bottom of the problem. Take all your medications and live a healthy life.