Today is Valentine’s Day. Let us see how relationships can affect your mental health and why. A bad relationship can take a heavy toll on your mental health and this can even affect your day to day functioning. Sometimes, this can even lead to physical ailments. But if you are in a stable and loving relationship, it can boost your health in ways you may have never imagined.

Mental health problems due to failed relationships

Love is something that cannot be defined. It just carries you along in a flood of emotions and feelings. But then, both partners have to be equally involved in the relationship to give it direction and meaning. If one partner is not interested or loses interest midway, it can be challenging for the person still in love. He or she may behave in a way that raises questions about his or her mental well-being. This can lead to depression, anxiety and stress.

Depression, anxiety and stress are very real problems that can sometimes even cause unwanted complications. It can lead to loss of productivity, interfere with your work and studies, cause sleep disorders, lead to eating disorders and, sometimes, it may even make you suicidal.

How to handle it

In today’s world of instant gratification, even love seems to have become a victim. Stable relationships need work and the youth today seem to have no time for that. This is one of the main reasons why we see so many failed relationships today. So, we shouldn’t be surprised if the youth of today fall prey to mental health conditions because of unrequited love or failed relationships.

Today, on Valentine’s Day, to ensure that you don’t fall out of love, be open with your partner and be realistic. Do things together and go out of your way to make your partner feel special. If you sense any problem in your relationship, talk it out. Communication can make or break a relationship.

And, in case your relationship does not work out, harbour a positive outlook at all times. Don’t get after a person if he or she does not way to be with you. Get out and meet other people and keep yourself busy. This will leave you with less time to wallow in self-pity, which is really the main problem here.