The day before Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. Well, you don’t need an occasion or an excuse to kiss your loved one, but the week before the V-Day makes every aspect of love very special and celebrates each of them. For example, you have a Promise Day, a Hug Day, so on and so forth. As you celebrate Kiss Day today, know a little more about this beautiful gesture. Your blood vessels dilate and you may receive more oxygen than normal to the brain when you and your partner tend to kiss passionately. Your breathing becomes irregular and deepens, the pulse quickens, and pupils dilate (owing to which many people may close their eyes). The parts of your body sending maximum information to your brain during a kiss are your lips. Packed with nerve endings, your lips are extremely sensitive to pressure, warmth, cold, and indeed to every kind of stimulus. Here, we list out the mental and physical benefits of kissing.

It can boost happy hormones

A kiss may send sensations directly to your limbic system, those parts of your brains which are related to love, passion, and lust. As neural impulses (the way nerve cells (neurons) communicate with one another) bounce between the brain, the tongue, the facial muscles, the lips, and the skin and stimulate your bodies to help produce a number of neurotransmitters and hormones. Dopamine is one of the most important neurotransmitters. It tends to spike during a kiss and is responsible for a rush of elation and craving and can also result in the obsessive thoughts that many of you might experience with a new romance. Not only this, other chemicals like oxytocin and serotonin, which can encourage feelings of affection and bonding are also stimulated. Moreover, kissing can also lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels in your brain. Oxytocin is a chemical tied to bonding. The oxytocin rush-released when you kiss leads to feelings of affection and attachment. Thus, kissing your partner can help you improve relationship satisfaction and is important in long-term relationships.

It can help you reduce anxiety

That passionate kiss and affection help you calm your mind. The oxytocin which is released when you kiss lowers your anxiety and can help you relax and promote wellbeing.

It can help you de-stress

Stress us a part and parcel of life. You may be doing many things like yoga and meditation to help you de-stress. But, do you know that kissing can perk up your mood and help you reduce your stress. Well, as you know kissing lowers your cortisol levels and stress. Along with kissing, hugging may also impact the physiological processes related to stress management. Thus, you will get that much-needed relief.

It can help you reduce blood pressure

Kissing tends to increase your heart rate in a way that it can dilate your blood vessels. When your blood vessels dilate, your blood flow increases and leads to an immediate decrease in your blood pressure.

It can help you enhance your immunity

According to a study published in the journal Microbiome, couples who kissed frequently were more likely to share the same microbiota in their saliva and on the surface of the tongue. Swapping spit can help you boost your immunity by exposing you to new germs which strengthen your immune system.