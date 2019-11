Do you know that your habits may be cock-blocking you, literally and figuratively? Our behavior induces the actions we take. These actions play a big part in every aspect of our health, including sexual health. A penis is a very fragile organ of the body. Any adverse impact on it can ruin the lives of not one but two people. Here are some habits that may be harmful for your penis.

Drinking alcohol

Consuming a high amount of alcohol, especially whiskey, in one sitting can lead to erection issues and impact your sexual desire. Presence of alcohol in the system makes it hard to maintain an erection and reduces the sensitivity to orgasms and other sensations. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking more than 2 drinks in a day increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Alcohol can make your brain fuzzy, which could lead to you making horrible choices, which could further lead to injury of penis.

Masturbating incorrectly

Masturbating, the natural act of self-love, can contribute to increasing the risk to penis health. According to Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City, USA, masturbating aggressively can make it more likely that your penis becomes inactive and less responsive when its time to have sex with your partner. According to the researchers at the hospital, masturbating incorrectly or roughly can damage the skin of the penis, which is already too thin and at risk. This can cause irritation and soreness in penis.

Neglectful grooming of pubes

According to a 2017 study published in JAMA Dermatology, only 66 per cent of men indulge in grooming their pubic hair. Out of them, 26 per cent have suffered from an injury because of it. Not grooming as well as extensive grooming increases the risk of infection (bacterial and fungal). In addition to this, there is always a risk of cuts. Infection in open wounds can affect a person’s libido and testosterone levels, which could lead to lack of sexual desire and sexual functioning.

Sex that injuries the penis

Your desire to try something new and wild is natural. But you have to be careful that it doesn’t impact or injure your partner’s penis. Injury to penis can lead to pain, bruising, swelling and overstretching. If it affects the bone, it could lead to penile fracture. Other than this, it can also affect the ligaments and tissue in penis.

Not sleeping enough

Lack of sleep can reduce your testosterone level and increase the risk of erectile dysfunction. Lack of testosterone in a male body can cause loss of libido. It is advised that you should regularly sleep for at least 7-8 hours at night.