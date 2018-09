Men tend to take breakups really hard. While women get over a little more easily, men obsess over their ex and grind on, not willing to move on. There is a mental health condition that you go into when you stalk your ex on social media, or spend hours thinking what went wrong do all kinds of forensics on what could have been done. But now that your partner is gone, you’re feeling devastated. And like a disaster survivor, you’re just wondering what just happened. Don’t think and read these effective ways to heal after a breakup.

Don’t blame yourself: First thing first, stop that negative impulse as soon as you can. If you are thinking that you were too clingy or too sensitive in the relationship, then you are not helping yourself in any way. Experts says that there are a lot of factors which determine failure in a relationship. It was not you, maybe it was the timing, or the person who wasn’t ready for the relationship. Change the narrative about blaming yourself speed up your comeback process.

Write down your feelings: Your partner is history now, and all the sulking and stalking is going to change that status. Experts suggest that you should try writing down about the fallout. Write for about 30 minutes a day and look for the positives that you have got after coming out of the relationship. In fact, a study found that people who engaged in such positive, liberating writing felt more confident and more empowered than those who wrote about the negatives.

Block her. Now: Social media is bad place for negative emotions to keep haunting you for long. You need to erase her from your life in every way possible. Block her from your social media accounts and don’t create fake profiles to stalk her. Instead, go out find a new partner and move on.

Embrace your natural side: A study found that the feeling of rejection in a romantic relationship can look like cocaine withdrawal symptoms. What you need to do is give yourself some time. Go outdoors and take hikes, go camping, climb a mountain. In a survey, it was seen that people who spent time outdoors reported better emotional well-being.