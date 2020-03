Are you feeling low even after a fairytale wedding and a dreamy honeymoon? Well, then you are not the only one. A lot of brides complained about feeling sad or depressed with in a few days after they were done with their wedding festivities. For some people the stress, excitement and chaos while planning their wedding gets replaced with an unexpectedly sad feeling once everything is over. This is called post-wedding blues (Yes, it is actually a thing). According to a 2018 study of Bowling Green State University, among 152 women, 12 percent reported feeling depressed after their wedding. Therefore, it is totally normal to feel a little deflated. However, we have enlisted a few ways which will help you tackle the post-wedding blues.

Keep in mind that your wedding day and marriage are different

Understand that planning one day of your wedding and living the rest of your years in a marriage are two different things. Keep your focus balanced between your celebrations and your relationship. Think more about what your married life will be like or what it means to you.

Try premarital counselling

Don’t turn your back on the idea of premarital counselling. Just think it in a way that you are taking best possible ways to keep your relationship’s future intact. The post-wedding blues are some of the crucial things you can talk in your sessions before the big day.

Make everyday exciting

Wedding day was not the only day when you can feel romantic. Try adding fun and excitement in your marriage by arranging candlelight dinner at home for your loved one or go for a long drive. Such small things bring joy, comfort and make you feel loved all the time.

Don’t be sad on leaving your family

As you are leaving you own family and entering an entirely new world, it is obvious to have mixed emotions. Especially, the thought of leaving your family makes you feel sad. But, don’t worry, instead try to redefine your relationship with them and take it as a new positive beginning of life.

Spend more time with your spouse

The most effective way you can handle the post-wedding blues is to spend as much time as possible with your spouse. This will not only comfort you but will also increase the closeness between you.