The risk of prostate cancer increases with age. However, there are other risk factors for the same – obesity, history of cancer, smoking, infection, etc. While prostate is a slow developing cancer, many think that frequent ejaculation or sex could lead to infections or STDs that might be a reason for developing prostate cancer. But breath easy, this isn’t true. While this hypothesis was doing rounds a few years ago that an active sex life could be the reason for developing prostate cancer later, researchers have proved otherwise. Every man should know about the symptoms of prostate cancer.

Your sex life and development of prostate cancer is not related

A study published in the journal JAMA showed that men who had 21 or more ejaculations in a month as compared to men who had four to seven ejaculations in the age group of 20 to 29 were less likely to develop prostate cancer in later stages of life. The conclusion was same when the study was extended to men in the age group of 40 to 49 [1]. In fact, the study showed that frequent sex reduced the overall risk of developing prostate cancer in men in future. Fiber rich food and other superfoods can help you reduce your risk further.

Your sexual activity is not responsible for developing prostate cancer

Another study published in journal BJU International says that having sex with multiple partners doesn’t increase one’s risk for prostate cancer either. As it was thought early that infections or STDs could damage one’s prostate this study put that hypothesis to rest. Not that we are saying having sex with multiple partners is a good practice! Even this study shows that men in their 20s who had five or more ejaculations a week had a lesser risk of developing prostate cancer [2].

