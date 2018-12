Rejection can be distressing and painful. It can wreak your well-being and rob your peace of mind. If you wish to reject someone, then you should keep few things in mind and make sure that you don’t end up hurting that person. So, just be careful and polite while rejection. After all, being nice is not harmful right? You should avoid yelling or becoming aggressive and make that person understand in a subtle way. Don’t lose your calm while doing so. Here are few things which you can do.

You should avoid lying

The best solution is, to be honest. They say, ‘Honesty is the best policy’, so instead of lying be truthful and tell him/her that you don’t feel connected. So, first be honest to yourself. Don’t agree to meet someone or date someone due to pity. You will end up wasting the time of that person as well as you. This will be more hurtful for other people. Just avoid cooking up stories, if you are in a relationship, inform that person accordingly. But, if you are not in a relationship and are not keen on getting into a relationship with that particular person then till him the truth. You can refuse him politely. You can say that you are not looking for getting into a relationship right now.

You should clear things and be firm on your decision

If you want to reject someone then you should turn them down nicely. Don’t be passive and just raise your voice. Or don’t even try to settle things by saying that we can be good friends. You should clear things out with the person and avoid being just friends. You should avoid texting, calling and stalking that person on social media, if you have said no.

You should treat them properly

You will feel bad if someone turns you down by pointing out your mistakes right? So, remember that you should also avoid doing so. Be tactful and handle the situation maturely. Don’t feel disgusted and offended. Just be polite.

You should do it face to face

If you wish to say no to anyone then you should not do it over a message or an email. Here, a face to face conversation can be helpful for you. It will be respectful and help the other person to understand your body language and thus, they will get to know that you are serious.

You should not give false hopes

You should be polite, upfront and speak to the person. You should not keep on dragging the matter as it can be hurtful for the person. Thus, the person will take a long time to heal as well.