Food and sex have a direct relation. What you eat has an effect on your systems and helps you either get charged up for a romantic night ahead or just plonk on the bed and go to sleep like a baby. So if you are planning for some action tonight, make sure that your dinner menu doesn’t have any of these foods to ruin the mood.

Okra: This slimy, the green vegetable has a host of health benefits, but it isn’t good for your sexual life. A study done on male rats to find the effects of okra consumption on male reproductive organs showed that this low-calorie vegetable reduced the mean weight of the testes (male reproductive organs). Though it didn’t affect testosterone production directly, the study concluded that okra might have an effect on male fertility and reduce sex drive because it affects the sexual organs in a negative way. However, this is an excellent food for diabetics to control blood sugar.[1]

Seafood: Not all fish are bad for your sexual drive. In fact, a good grilled fish dish in dinner can actually put you in the mood for some action. But deep-sea fishes like shark, sardines or mackerel might have pollutants or high levels of mercury in them. A research has shown that these chemicals and industrial wastes, when get inside the human system, can wreck havoc on one’s sexual life, especially women. Here are five must try healthy fish recipes for you.[2]

Chocolate: Bad news for chocolate lovers, but there is nothing to be disheartened. Eat one or two pieces of dark chocolates and still keep the mood and your stamina soaring because of the antioxidants content. You should worry if you start overdoing it. Remember, chocolate that is thought to be aphrodisiac also contains cocoa that has methylxanthines, that make one sensitive to touch. This could repel you from becoming intimate, so don’t indulge too much. However, here is why you should replace your dessert with dark chocolate.[3]

Potatoes: This starchy vegetable is rich in carbohydrates and has a lot of hidden health benefits. However, they don’t do you any good when it comes to sexual stamina. However, the starch in them makes one lethargic and can be a damper for the night ahead. So avoid any mash potato preparation if you are in the mood for romance. Know why, potatoes are not good for diabetics too.

Soya: Rich in protein, they aren’t a man’s best friend. Since they mimic estrogen functions, chances are they can have adverse effects on a man’s libido. It can also be a prime cause of erectile dysfunction and hair loss in men.[4]

Fried foods: Having a burger, pakoras, puris or even fried chicken and fish isn’t the ideal menu for a romantic night. The trans-fat that goes into these foods not only affects both male and female sex hormones but also makes one feel tired and lethargic to even initiate the act.[5]

Beans: They rate low when it comes to foods that are good for your libido and sex life. It is considered an anti-aphrodisiac for its gassy factor. They contain indigestible sugar that can make one bloated and kill the mood for sex. Here is how to make your beans less gassy.

Oatmeal: Not a good idea for dinner or anytime if you plan to have sex. While it can help to lower cholesterol and stress, it also lowers one’s libido.

