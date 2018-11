Well, sex doesn’t, and shouldn’t, have an expiration date right? When you turn 50, you can enjoy a smooth sex life. But, do you know that sex can benefit you at or after 50. It can give you pleasure due to which you will be able to release that dopamine in your brain. It can also increase oxytocin, which can promote trust, positivity and attachment. It can also be a great exercise. So, you should know about these vital tips if you are in the age group of 50.

You should go slowly after surgery or illness

Remember this one. You should give your body some time to recover before you reconnect with your partner. After consulting your doctor, you can slowly get going with your bedroom romance. You should discuss with your partner, open about your feelings by speaking your mind and shouldn’t rush in any way. You should settle down first.

You should check your medications with your expert

If you are suffering from any ailments then you should check with your expert about the medications you have been prescribed. Some medications can kill your sex drive. So, be alert and careful and speak to your expert.

You should be innovative

To re-ignite your boring sex life. You can be creative and try to know things. You can consider giving each other massages, trying new sex positions, going for a shower together or taking it outside the bedroom. You will surely be able to make your sex life interesting! Furthermore, create a romantic atmosphere at home, play romantic songs or just dance with your partner. This will help you to strengthen your bond and intimacy. Do it fearlessly, after all, age is just a number.

You should exercise regularly

Getting fit can help you to perk-up your mood. Do you know that that annoying back pain or muscle spasm can kill your mood while you are in action, so just try to stay healthy and hearty? You can do strength-training exercises. Furthermore, if you exercise you will be able to enhance your mood and release chemicals in your brain which tend to make you happy.

You should discuss it with your partner

Sex can help you to feel and look better. It can help you to fight many health ailments. It can help you to burn those irritating calories too. But, if you have any concerns regarding your sex life then you should immediately discuss it with your partner. You should see to it that you both understand each other and help each other. You should try to improve your sex life and keep that intimacy intact.