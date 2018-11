A sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria that can spread through contact with the penis, vagina, anus or mouth of an infected partner can be called as gonorrhoea. An infected mother can also transmit gonorrhoea to the baby, during the birth of the child. This sexually transmitted disease can lead to serious health complications if it is not treated on time. You may suffer from gonorrhoea due to Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium, and it can snatch away your peace and can affect your ability to carry out your daily activities easily. It tends to spread through your bloodstream and can lead to problems.

Men will exhibit symptoms like painful urination, swelling or testicle pain while women may suffer from abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding after intercourse, painful urination and so on. Following are the symptoms which men and women both may experience – a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, eye pain, and discharge from the eyes, straining during a bowel movement and so on. Your doctor may give you antibiotics to deal with it. Along with that, you can also go for these natural solutions.