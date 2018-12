Erectile dysfunction or ED (inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex) is a sexual health issue that affects millions worldwide. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, ED affects approximately 100 million men across the globe. It is projected that nearly half of men older than 40 have some degree of ED. By 2025, more than 320 million people are anticipated to be affected by this condition. Unfortunately, the main culprit behind these alarming conditions happens to be stress. However, some medications, especially the ones that control BP can also be responsible this sexual dysfunction. While it is imperative to seek medical help for the condition, some no-drug options can also do the trick.

Quit Smoking: Well, smoking can damage your blood vessels and so there is a poor supply of arterial blood to your penis. Due to smoking, the damaged arteries in the penis cannot hold an erection for long. However, your nervous system might be working at full strength by sending the arousal signals. Bonus: Your cardiovascular health will improve if you quit smoking.

Go for acupuncture: If a person is suffering from Ed due to psychological reasons, then this traditional Chinese method is effective as it unblocks energy pathways and facilitates the easy flow of chi or energy. Acupuncture may also help by increasing blood circulation and promoting the release of certain sex hormones.

Limit Alcohol: Alcohol can cause long term or short term Erectile Dysfunction. According to the findings of a study by the University of Washington, sober men were able to achieve an erection more quickly than men with alcohol dependence and some men after drinking were unable to have an erection at all. In fact, according to various studies, men who drink alcohol daily have a 60 to 70 per cent chance of suffering from sexual problems.

Ginseng: It has been used for long to treat impotence. Ginseng increases the blood flow to penis which leads to the relaxation of muscles helping you maintain an erection for a longer duration.