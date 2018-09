Female orgasmic disorder is quite common in women of all ages these and there are innumerable therapies that can treat this trouble efficiently. This trouble leads to lowering of sexual desire, mainly due to lower production of testosterone. On the other hand, libido also gets decreased as a result of which lubrication gets hampered a lot. The physical desires of a woman fluctuate significantly from time to time and vary according to the different phases of her life. On experiencing hormonal changes in menstruation, pregnancy or menopause, there is a dramatic change in a female’s overall libido and leads to female orgasmic disorder. Factors such as ageing, illness, trauma, low energy levels, effects of medications, reproductive system issues, lack of privacy, priority changes, job stress and bad lifestyle habits are also major reasons. Sexual dysfunction is a common problem among females as compared to males which is characterized by a persistent lack of interest in engaging in intimate relations. Ayurveda deals with this aspect clearly. Here are the Ayurvedic herbs that can be useful according to Dr Hari Venkatesh KR, head of Health Care R&D at Sri Sri Tattva:

1. Shatavari (Asparagous racemosa)– Shatavari is a source of phyto-oestrogens which takes care of hormonal imbalances in a woman’s body. An aphrodisiac for women, it has tonic and calming properties. Besides increasing energy levels, it also helps to regulate the levels of the female hormones and thus, has a beneficial effect on the functioning of the reproductive system. This is primarily prescribed for women.

2. Ashwagandha(Withania somnifera)– Ayurveda identifies ashwagandha as a potent aphrodisiac, which is known to increase blood flow to the clitoris and other female sexual organs, creating an intense sexual pleasure.

3. Vidari Kanda (puerea tuberosa): It is known to be the best nourishing herbs for a woman’s reproductive system and also another vital source of phyto-oestrogens.