First, understand that vaginal discharge is normal. Glands inside the cervix and vagina secrete mucus to clean the uterus of bacteria and dead cells and keep the vagina clean and healthy. It is this mucus that maintains the pH balance of the vagina and prevents various types of infections from taking place. So, there is nothing to worry about vaginal discharge and its commonness. In fact, many times vaginal discharge can act as an indicator of a woman’s health. Its colour can range from milky white to clear liquid. The discharge could be thicker during ovulation, breastfeeding and sexual arousal. Lastly, the smell can be different when one is pregnant or don’t keep good personal hygiene.

Vaginal discharge after a sexual intercourse is also normal as it could be a mix of secretions that happen during experiencing orgasm and the semen of the man. However, the vaginal secretion if changes its colour or odour could mean an infection or could be indicative of a pregnancy too. Here is what your vaginal discharge could be indicative off:

White discharge: This is normal after an intercourse, which happens due to secretions that lead to vaginal lubrication to aid intercourse. It can also be a mix of vaginal secretion and semen of the man if you are indulging in unprotected sex. However, if its white, clumpy discharge followed with burning and itching sensation it could mean a bacterial infection if it also gives fishy odour. Creamy white discharge is also one of the early signs of pregnancy. It has either mild odour or no odour at all.

Pink discharge: Pink discharge is usually a sign for the presence of blood. It is not always a bad thing. But in some cases, you need to be precautious. It could usually be due to a trauma during the intercourse or during menopause. However, if it is followed by heavy bleeding, abdominal pain, burning and itching feeling you need to check it soon with a doctor.

Brown discharge: Brown discharge is common during ovulation, as the uterine cells slough off. During implantation, when the embryo attaches to the uterus, brown spotting is also normal. Blood from minor blood vessels accumulates in the cervix and is then expelled. However, with brown discharge if you are experiencing frequent urination, foul odour, uttering bleeding dysfunction, burning, itching, rash, vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse, you need to get the symptoms checked with the doctor.

Yellow discharge: Yellow discharge is usually a sign of STD or another issue. Yellow discharge can mean you have gonorrhoea (symptoms including pelvic pain, spotting after sex, burning at urination, swelling of the vulva, and bleeding between periods), chlamydia (symptoms include burning, bleeding in between periods, itching, painful intercourse, fever, abdominal pain, and discomfort while urinating), or a yeast infection.