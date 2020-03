Itching or burning sensation down there can be unbearable at times. Vaginal burning and itching – many women go through this condition quite often. It may be caused by various factors including STDs, chemical irritants, menopause, bacteria, yeast infection, an allergic reaction, etc. Generally, burning sensation in the vagina goes away on its own. If it continues for longer period, you need to consult your doctor.

Meanwhile, here are some of the natural ways you can try to manage the vaginal burning and irritation.

Eat Probiotic-Rich Foods

Yeast infection is a common cause of vaginal burning. This infection occurs due to overgrowth of candida bacteria in the body. Health experts recommend eating probiotic-rich foods, especially those containing good bacteria such as acidophilus and lactobacillus. This can help fight off all different types of infections including candida infection. Probiotic-rich foods include yogurt, kimchi, kefir, pickles, etc.

Choose Natural Products

Infection is not the only cause of vaginal itching and burning. It may also result from allergic reaction or irritation from vaginal sprays, douches or spermicidal products. Chemical irritants like creams, bubble bath, contraceptive foams, condoms, laundry detergents, soaps, scented toilet paper and fabric softeners can also cause vaginal irritation. Therefore, always pick products that are safe for your vagina. Go for natural products, ayurvedic options, natural oils, etc.

Maintain Good Vaginal Hygiene

Keep your vagina clean to get rid of any vaginal infection, irritation, or burning sensation. While cleaning, wash from vagina to the anus and not the other way around. Because the infections from the anal opening could reach your vagina. The skin around your genitals are very sensitive, do not scrub there. Avoid using scented tampons or pads.

Apply Apple Cider Vinegar

Disturbance in the vaginal pH can also cause vaginal burning. Add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. Use this solution to rinse the vulva twice a day until symptoms improve. Apple cider vinegar can help balance vaginal pH and relieve the burning sensation.

Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is also an effective natural remedy for vaginal burning, thanks to its antimicrobial properties. Coconut oil has a combination of lauric acid and caprylic acid that can potentially kill harmful candida. You can apply the oil on your vagina or ingest it.