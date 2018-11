Private parts are more prone to infections, rashes and other skin issues because the skin in that area is more sensitive. It is also usually covered and hence damp and more prone to bacteria infestation. Here are some tips you can follow to maintain good vaginal hygiene.

1) Always wash from vagina to the anus and not the other way around. This is because the infections from the anal opening could reach your vagina.

2) Skip fragranced products around your genital area. This includes scented soaps, talcum powder, vaginal washes etc. The fragrance can cause irritation.

3) Make sure not to scrub the skin around your genitals. Vigorous rubbing can lead to tiny tears and injuries and this can make you more prone to infection.

4) Excessive use of soap can affect the pH balance of the sensitive genital skin. Be gentle when washing with soap.

5) During periods, make sure to change your napkins and tampons every 6 hours. Don’t forget to do so even when there is no or little bleeding.

6) You should check for irregularities such as scanty or excessive bleeding, unusual odour, and presence of clots during your periods. These signs could be an indication of some serious health problems.

7) If you do Brazillian waxing around that area regularly, make sure you clean up before and after the waxing session. Make sure to scrub the area a couple of days before waxing. After waxing, apply some soothing aloe vera or coconut oil to the skin.

8) Dry yourself completely using toilet paper or a soft cloth after using the toilet.

9) Enrol for regular gynaecological check-ups to keep your vaginal health in top shape.

10) Always use cotton inner wear and change twice daily. Underwear made with synthetic materials may cause irritation of the skin.

11) Avoid wearing tight clothing such as skinny jeans and tight underwear for prolonged periods.