Vaginismus or inability to have sex is a painful and frustrating sexual problem for women. It is a condition where there is a sudden onset of involuntary gross spasm of the vaginal inlet controlled by the pubococcygeus muscle that prevents any kind of penetration be it of fingers for a gynaecological examination, tampons or the erect male shaft. Vaginismus accounts for approximately 1-7 per cent of unconsummated marriages in today’s world with little treatment innovation in this area. Painful sexual disorder in women is an agonizing trauma that is never ending as she goes through the misery of inability of consummation of marriage. If any attempt is made to penetrate it could lead to unbearable pain and immense physical and mental trauma.

But the good news is the condition is treatable. However, due to the stigma attached to it many people avoid going to a professional and get help. This further erodes a relationship and makes it difficult for the couple to achieve intimacy. Moreover, there are certain myths about this condition that stops the woman and her partner from seeking help. Here are a few of them:

Vaginismus will just go away without any treatment.

This myth stops women from seeking treatment. Remember the spasms that happen are involuntary and a woman has no control over them. There can be psychological to physiological reasons that can cause this kind of spasm. The only way to enjoy a pain free penetration is by undergoing proper treatment. So, don’t wait for things to change seek help and get treated. In fact, it’s one of the most treatable sexual pain disorders. Once treated, it very rarely results in a recurrence.

Vaginismus happens to women who have “too big” partners.

Well, no having a well-endowed partner has absolutely nothing to do with your vaginismus symptoms. The vaginal muscles tighten up, so there isn’t any room for penetration – especially if your partner has a bigger shaft size it makes it difficult.

Pain during sex is normal.

We seek pleasure from sex and not pain. Sex is definitely not supposed to hurt. It’s one of the few things in life that is always supposed to feel good. So, don’t believe this myth. If you feel that you are suffering from this condition where no amount of foreplay or relaxation is helping you in consummating your relationship, get up and dial for a sexologist.