Sex, postpartum is not going to be the same and this is a harsh reality every new mother has to deal with her own. While the doctors might tell her to wait for the initial four to six weeks before indulging in a good round of sex but it isn’t going to be that simple for a new mother. Post the baby, everything changes – your body, your hormones, your erogenous zones, your moods and your desires too. So, if you are not feeling aroused enough to get under the sheet and enjoy a warm romance with your partner don’t doubt your love and devotion over here, it has nothing to do with the emotions that you feel for your man. It is just your body that is not ready for a romp. Here are reasons why sex after pregnancy becomes painful.

Of course, the little one is taking all your time and energy and so your love life has taken a backseat. But when your man finally gets closer to you as your child naps, your body just freezes and you just don’t know how to react. You might be wondering why this is happening and why you aren’t able to make love with him even when all you want is to get cosy with your partner for some solace and comfort. Foreplay, caressing, role play nothing helps. Well, if you are reading this and you are a new mother experiencing the same, let me tell you it happens and it is quite normal. Of course, nobody told you this before, so you didn’t know. Here is a guide for men to get his girl in the mood for sex after pregnancy.

Sex after pregnancy isn’t a smooth ride; you have to prepare yourself for the action once again and that too right from the scratch. One way to do it is by indulging in masturbation. Yes, this self-love and indulgence help you to get along with appreciating your post-pregnancy body and helps you to ease into sex.

Here is a masturbation guide that can help:

First, there is no specific time like when you can start to masturbate or feel yourself. However, it will be best if you follow the rule and wait for the initial four to six weeks period of healing, especially if you had a vaginal delivery and had an episiotomy

If you are to touch yourself down there make sure your hands are clean. You can put your baby to sleep at your side and explore your body. If you had an episiotomy, be careful that you have trimmed your nails so it won’t hurt. Be careful to touch down there. Even for mothers who have undergone c-section, following the basic hygiene is a must. Here are ways to heal your vagina after an episiotomy.

However, avoid inserting anything into the vagina while you are still experiencing lochia or postpartum bleeding. You bleed postpartum because your uterus is still healing as the area from where the placenta broke off is still raw. If you are careless at this time it can lead to an internal infection.

Once your bleeding stops and you are healed enough, it makes sense to explore the area gently.

First, try to just work around the clitoris and avoid inserting your finger into the vagina. Once you feel comfortable you can explore more and go deeper.

Remember, in masturbation, there is no pressure of performance. So, you don’t have to be in a hurry. You can take your own time and explore yourself.

Don’t force yourself into doing this. Some women who are breastfeeding might not feel a need to even masturbate and that is still fine.

If you end up masturbating or exploring yourself remember to enjoy the process; don’t be in a hurry to achieve an orgasm as soon as you start to explore yourself. Sometimes it can be difficult to get wet even with all your honest initiations.

While talking about orgasms, know that some women might experience intense orgasm while some might take time to reach climax whatever the situation or outcome know you are just doing what you are doing to enjoy your body and cherish it. This cuts down expectations and helps you to love and caress your body without being judgemental.

Try and avoid stimulating your breasts or nipples. As they might be full of milk and may make you lactate while on the act.

Once you are done wash your hands so you don’t pass on germs or any infection to your baby. Read to know if recurrent UTIs can lead to infertility in women.

Don’t shy away from exploring yourself post pregnancy the more you do so the more you connect with your body and more you are relaxed to get on to a romp with your partner soon.

Image source: Shutterstock