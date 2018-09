Even the happiest of couples can go in for dry spells or worst, stop having sex. Experts say that early stage of intense and romantic love increases the dopamine system, which then increases testosterone and strong libido. And while the attachment becomes more and more powerful, sex drive lessens.

When a couple first meets and falls in love they can’t get enough of each other and enjoy lots of sex, but with time, it turns into minimal amounts. Here’s why…

Stress: This is one of the most-used excuses, and be it work or family, it hits your sex life. Experts say that sex is lot of work. While the woman may feel they need more time to get into the mood, need longer time to orgasm, and sometimes, it might not give the expected ROI.

Ex-partners: Researches have found that the more sexual partners a person has before marriage, the lower the quality of sex, communication and relationship stability they have in a marriage. The truth is that more romances lead to you thinking that you can leave someone, and you do not develop some important relationship-orientated skills.

Comparisons: When it comes to your sex life, comparisons are another reason for lower count. You should never compare your sex life with others. The more important thing is that you should enjoy as a couple. Your frequency of sex, your sexual preferences, the happiness of your partner, and enjoying the ways you have sex.

Kids: Yes, your family gets complete when you have kids. But they can prove a death knell for the amount of sex you have. Studies have found that the touch from small kids releases oxytocin, and while it increases your bond with your child, it supresses your dopamine and libido. In a study about sexual desire for women in their 20s, it was found that 34 per cent of women without children under the age of six had no sex drive, compared to 95 per cent of women who had kids.