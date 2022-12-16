Let's Debunk 4 Myths About Self-Love

Self-Love 101: Sexual Health Expert Busts Misconceptions To Promote Health And Wellness

A hesitance towards communicating comfortably about intimacy, sexual health and wellness, and sex has been a reasonably challenging conversation. It's no surprise that sex toys are a major taboo in society, thus, creating a massive gap in knowledge of accurate information, which could help improve and promote wellness for all individuals. Sex toys allow you to discover immense sexual pleasure and orgasms that help your body significantly.

Sexual Health Expert, Love Depot: "If you think sex toys are some new-fangled contraception, let me tell you that the oldest sex toy discovered is 28,000 years old from a cave called Hohle Fels in Germany. this is literally from the stone age the old stone age precisely. This is so frikkin old that back then even agriculture hadn't been established yet; we were still hunter-gatherers. Human beings have been such proper horn dogs that we made sex toys even before we learned how to grow food!"

Finding the right people and having conversations with experts and opinion leaders without judgement is one step towards embracing self-love. It is, thus, imperative to debunk the myths and misconceptions about self-pleasure and sex toys, and necessary to seek expert advice on pleasure wellness.

Myth 1: Toys Make It Hard To Have An Orgasm From Sex

There's a lot of confusion about how a vibrator can affect one's orgasms in the long term. However, Love Depot's sexual health expert advises that it's wiser to add to your number of orgasms than not experience any pleasure. This is why penetrative sex isn't enough, as the clitoris needs adequate stimulation and penetration when intimate with your partner. Thus, designed scientifically to aid your sexual pleasures, one can include sex toys that increase the number of orgasms one can have without taking away any bit of pleasure from it.

Myth 2: Only Adventurous Couples Use Toys

Love Depot's sexual health expert suggests that toys are inclusive, and everyone can make the most of them to fulfil their innate desires. In addition, these toys aren't complex to use, thus making them not only for the adventurous but for anyone interested in exploring new ways to pleasure, orgasms, and self-love.

Myth 3: You Don't Need A Partner If You Have A Toy

Exploring novel ways of being intimate with your partner, including using sex toys, can help maintain passion and desire within relationships over the long term. Love Depot's sexual health expert states that it is entirely untrue and false that a toy can replace the pleasure and wellness one may receive from a partner. The act of sex is much more than just penetration, as it involves emotions and feelings of love, intimacy, care, and connection between two individuals.

Myth 4: Men Can't Use Toys

There are many male sex toys available, but most people aren't familiar with any except for the fleshlight. While the fleshlight is very popular, other sex toys like Cock Rings, Masturbation sleeves, Butt Plugs, stimulators, and more can please you in different ways and can be used during intercourse to help your partner feel good, too.

To that end, it is safe to say that each individual can benefit from sex toys and regular masturbation, regardless of their relationship status. So keep your knowledge and horizons open to newer advancements and ways to prioritise your health and wellness.