Ladies, are you experiencing changes in your sexual behavior these days? Are you thinking about sex more often? Has your action between the sheets increased? We ask because a new study has revealed that COVID-19 pandemic is affecting women's sexual behaviour. It says that while women's sexual desire and frequency of intercourse have increased significantly now, their quality of sexual life is declining.

A team of researchers from Esenler Maternity and Children's Hospital evaluated the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on female sexual behaviour. Here are a few findings from the study, published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

Sexual intercourse increased to an average of 2.4 times per week during the pandemic, compared with 1.9 times in the 6-12 months prior to the pandemic.

Women’s desire to become pregnant decreased to 5.1 per cent during the pandemic, as compared to 32.7 per cent before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Use of contraception has decreased during the pandemic.

Menstrual disorders have become common during the pandemic than before (27.6 per cent versus 12.1 per cent).

Some habits that can lead to sexual dissatisfaction

Sex is good for both physical and mental health. Pleasurable sexual experiences are considered as an essential element of overall quality of life. But some of your habits may sabotage your sex life. Here are a few things that may lead to sexual dissatisfaction.

Poor Diet

Eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight is the key to a great sex life. On the other hand, a poor diet can lead to a host of health issues, which may negatively affect your sex life. Avoid refined carbohydrates and fried foods if you want a better sex life. Refined carbohydrates can cause testosterone levels to decrease in men, gain weight and raise estrogen levels. Fried foods contain trans fats that can decrease the male and female libido.

Instead include pomegranate, carrot, celery, kale, and carrot in your diet – these foods can increase your blood flow to the genital area, and keep you charged-up all night.

Birth Control Pills

Birth control pills have been linked to sexual dysfunction. Some experts say taking birth control pills may reduce her interest in sex and also cause arousal problems.

Cigarette Smoking

If you smoke, it may be a reason for your poor sex life. Research suggests that women and men who smoke may have difficulty getting an orgasm. Smoking can damage blood vessels, which will restrict blood flow and affect a man’s erection. Besides reducing sexual desire and satisfaction, it increases infertility risk.

Too Much Sex

According to a study, indulging in frequent sex might lower your sexual satisfaction. So, reduce your frequency, and focus on creating an environment that sparks desire.

Lack of Sleep

Poo sleep may be ruining your sex life. Research says lack of sleep can decrease hormone levels in men and women, which can affect sexual desire and satisfaction. Some experts recommend that women should sleep for an extra one hour than usual to experience an enhanced sexual desire next day.