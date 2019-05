Itching or burning sensation anywhere in your body is a trouble. But when you experience these in an organ that is extremely sensitive and delicate, the discomfort can be unbearable. Yes, we are talking about vaginal burning and itching, a condition that many women go through quite often. Various factors including sexually transmitted diseases, chemical irritants, menopause, bacteria, yeast infection, an allergic reaction, etc. can lead to this problem. Most of the times, burning sensation in the vagina goes away on its own. In case it doesn’t, you need to consult your doctor for medical solutions.

Vaginal burning is usually experienced during urination. To diagnose the cause behind this condition, your doctor will assess your symptoms and perform a pelvic exam in which he may take samples of your vaginal discharge. If the condition is confirmed, you can expect treatment options that include prescribed antibiotics, antifungal medicines, oestrogen cream, or other steroid lotions. However, the conventional treatment may give you side effects too. Here are some of the natural ways to manage vaginal burning and irritation. Well, they don’t come with any symptom.

Eat Probiotic-rich foods and supplements

The balance of bacteria in your body is significant for good health. This balance is also instrumental for a healthy vagina. Yeast infection is considered to be a common cause of vaginal burning and this infection occurs due to overgrowth of candida bacteria in the body. According to a study published in the journal Critical Care Medicine, consuming probiotic-rich foods (especially those containing good bacteria such as acidophilus and lactobacillus) regularly can help fight off all different types of infections including candida infection. Moreover, probiotics are also helpful in managing symptoms of conditions like chlamydia and gonorrhoea. In case the cause behind your vaginal infection is STD and you are taking antibiotics for that, make sure you eat probiotic foods or supplements because antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria in your body. Some of the food sources of probiotic-rich foods are yogurt, kimchi, kefir, pickles, etc.

Choose natural products

Experts from Cleveland Clinic state that vaginal itching and burning can occur without having an infection also. In that case, an allergic reaction or irritation from vaginal sprays, douches or spermicidal products can be the culprits. Chemical irritants like creams, bubble bath, contraceptive foams, condoms, laundry detergents, soaps, scented toilet paper and fabric softeners can all irritate the vagina and vulva. Therefore, it is important to pick products that are safe for your vagina. Go for dermat-approved natural products, ayurvedic options, natural oils, etc. Choose the ones that are free from synthetic synthetic elements and fragrance.

Maintain good vaginal hygiene

It is significant to keep your vagina clean in order to get rid of any vaginal infection, irritation, or burning sensation. Make sure you wash from vagina to the anus and not the other way around. This is because the infections from the anal opening could reach your vagina. Also, do not scrub the skin around your genitals and avoid scented tampons or pads. You can opt for organic, chemical-free versions of these products. Change your napkins and tampons every 6 hours. Additionally, when you pick an underwear, go for cotton ones. Also, make sure, it is not extremely tight.

Opt for anti-viral herbs

According to a study published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, if the cause behind your vaginal burning is HPV or another sexually transmitted infection, you immune boosting and virus-fighting herbs are good for you. These include elderberry, garlic, ginger, olive leaf, oregano and oregano oil.

Apply apple cider vinegar

Disturbance in the vaginal pH can also cause a burning sensation down there. Apple cider vinegar can potentially help balance vaginal pH, relieving the burning sensation from your vagina. But how will you use it? You can take a solution of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and one cup of water and rinse the vulva with it twice a day until symptoms improve. In case this doesn’t work or make symptoms worse, avoid using it externally.

Rely on coconut oil

According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, coconut oil is an effective natural remedy for vaginal burning, especially if the cause behind it is the overgrowth of candida bacteria. This is because coconut oil contains potent antimicrobial properties. It has a combination of lauric acid and caprylic acid that can potentially kill harmful candida through ingestion and topical application.

Use myrrh

One of the most common sexually transmitted diseases in the world is trichomoniasis (caused by a protozoan parasite called Trichomonas vaginalis). It is often found to cause vaginal burning. According to a study published in the Journal of the Egyptian Society of Parasitology, myrrh (a gummy substance found in the bark of certain trees), may be able to help if trichomoniasis is the cause behind your unpleasant burning.

Try cool compress

According to various studies, a simple cool compress can provide you temporary relieve from vaginal itching and burning. It soothes inflammation and irritation. Though cool compress is effective in all cases of vaginal burning, it is often recommended for vaginal burning due to menopause. To use it right, you can take ice cubes in a clean, cotton washcloth and apply it to the affected area for approximately 30 seconds. Additionally, you can also rinse your vagina with cold water several times a day to help relieve the burning feeling.