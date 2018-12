There’s need for more talk and open discussion on sexual hygiene, vaginal health and even reproductive health among women in India. Instead of treating these subjects as taboo, there needs to be more focus so all women (and men) can benefit and avoid STDs and some serious life-threatening infections and diseases. Here are some things women need to do after sex.

Pee after sex

Going off to sleep might seem like the most convenient thing to do after your sexual intercourse. Nobody likes leaving the bed! But this could seriously harm your vaginal health. Did you know that you could get Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) if you skip peeing or washing up after sex? Your chances of bacterial infections are also significantly higher if you don’t follow this step. The right way would be to get up and use the bathroom immediately or at least within 30 minutes of having sex.

Wash up after sex

Don’t just pee, make sure to rinse your vaginal area with water. You don’t need to use soap or take a bath. Just make sure to clean the area. This will eliminate the chance of you getting infected by bacteria, especially fecal bacteria. You don’t even need to use vaginal washes. Just water would be enough.

Wash from front to back

When you wash the area, you need to wash from front to back (from vagina to your anus) and not the other way round. This is will prevent faeces and other disease-causing bacteria from entering your vagina or urethra.

Change your underwear

Do not sleep in the same underwear that you wore before having sex. Your underwear is likely to have some discharge in it. The remanants can create infectiosn. So it’s best to wear a new panty.

Dry yourself completely

After the cleaning up, make sure to wipe yourself gently and keep your area dry. If it is damp, it can turn into a breegind ground for bacteria.