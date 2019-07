Understanding a woman is difficult. But, understanding female orgasm is all the more difficult and complex. This is because most women fake their orgasm to make their partner feel better. She also gives her partner’s orgasm more importance than her own. This is what a study published in the journal Socioaffective Neuroscience and Psychology says. Understanding the logic or the reason behind this can be difficult if not impossible as the sexual preferences and experiences differ widely among women. So, we won’t delve deep into that question. Instead, we will try to figure out what can be done to provide the utmost satisfaction to women sexually.

According to scientists, the brain is the most powerful sex organ and just thinking about sex can help you get aroused. Yes, that means you can experience orgasm without even touching yourself. The best part of reaching climax this way is that you don’t feel exhausted and this is the safest way of having an orgasm. Also, you experience sexual pleasure for a longer duration unlike the orgasm that you get after sex.

Disabled women can get sexual satisfaction from this. All you need to do is think yourself into an orgasm. It can give you the same pleasure, if not more, than what you might get after hitting the bed with your partner. Experiencing an orgasm just with the help of your mind can boost your mood and improve blood circulation.

A study conducted at the Rutgers University states, “The brain regions that are active when a woman physically stimulates herself are also active when they merely imagine stimulating herself.” And, there is a way to reach an orgasm this way. We tell you how.

HOW TO GET AN ORGASM WITHOUT HAVING SEX OR MASTURBATING?

Who says you need a man to experience an orgasm? You can easily get what you want without a partner. Sounds too good to be true? It is not. All you need to do is make your mind believe that you can. This way, you trick your mind into helping you reach a climax. But, of course, nothing beats having a partner to share all this with you. But if he is away for some reason, you can now independently take things into your own hands and be sexually empowered.

Let us show you how. You need to focus on your breath. Lie down on your bed in a comfortable position. Now, feel the sensations running through your body. Move your hips up when you exhale and move them down when you inhale. Keep on doing this. You can let yourself get lost in it. This will surely bring you to an orgasm. But, if you are unable to have one the first time you try this, don’t be disappointed. Keep practicing and you will get there for sure.

There is also another, more sexual, way to achieve orgasm. Again, the trick here is to believe that you can. Try to arouse yourself by either moving your hips up and down or by doing anything that particularly works for you. You can visit your favourite fantasy or imagine that your clitoris is being rubbed in a certain way that you like. Feel the sensations while imagining this. Your body will soon start reacting to this. Don’t stop here. Keep on imagining that it is happening consistently. This will help you get what you are looking for.

Now that you know you can be sexually independent, you must surely share this with your partner to have a more fulfilling sex life and together you may experience the different types of female orgasms.

Types of orgasm

Did you ever think that orgasm can have types? Most of you may say no. But, there are various ways to reach climax. Sometimes you can do this yourself and, at other times, you will need your partner. Let’s see what they are.

Clitoral orgasm

The clitoris is small sensitive organ located at the top of the genital cleft where the inner labia meet and is surrounded by the vulva. If you’re confused, it’s the hard part which is surrounded by the softer vulva. Now, many women have trouble having an orgasm through regular vaginal orgasms and clitoral stimulation is another way to reach the ‘Promised Land’. In fact, the clitoris, loaded with over 8000 nerve endings, is the only known organ whose sole purpose is sexual pleasure!

Vaginal orgasm

About one in three women can experience orgasm through regular vaginal intercourse. This is usually achieved through regular intercourse or digital penetration. It’s believed that this is done through stimulating the G-spot which is believed to be an erogenous zone in a woman’s vagina which when stimulated can lead to extreme sexual arousal and powerful orgasms.

Multiple orgasms

Now the great thing about being a woman is that while men experience orgasms that often coincide with ejaculation and leads to refractory period during which a man can’t achieve another, a female can have multiple orgasms. The average woman is built for multiple orgasms; in fact, after hitting the peak once, she can achieve the next one easily.

Combined Orgasm

Now this is the mother of all orgasms which combines G-spot stimulation along with clitoral play to give a woman a mind-blowing orgasm! The woman can either get her man to stimulate both at the same time, stimulate one while asking him to work the other or ask him to try sex positions where the base of the penis rubs against the clitoris. The girl on top position is an effective way for a woman to have a blended orgasm.

Breast or Nipple Orgasm

In some women, breast stimulation can lead to intense orgasms. This is perhaps because the breasts are linked to the area of the brain responsible for sexual pleasure. Studies have also shown that during breast stimulation the hormone oxytocin is released which is responsible for sexual excitement and arousal. Many women can achieve nipple orgasms when they are stimulated the right way. However, being too rough and using your teeth can prove to be highly counter-productive. So, ask your man to be gentle.

Anal orgasm

Yes, it is possible for some women to achieve an orgasm during anal sex. How is this possible? It is due to indirect stimulation to the G-spot through the wall that is between the vagina and rectum. However, it is important to remember that not all women can experience an orgasm during anal sex and many complain that it is painful and uncomfortable.