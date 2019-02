Valentine’s Day is one of the most important days for people who like to do something special for each other. Going out on a date, spending some quality time and watching movies together. This sounds interesting, right? But, you will be shocked to know that there are some people who end up feeling sad and depressed as well. Here, we help you understand the reasons behind their unhappiness and loneliness.

If you are not in a relationship, you might feel lonely

“The primary reason is that there is an illusion created, that being in a relationship is necessary. Many people celebrate Valentine’s Day and post their pictures on social media. So, owing to this one may end up feeling that he/she is missing out on an important part of life. Furthermore, this can create a lot of negativity in one’s mind. Not only this, but it can also lower one’s self-esteem and he/she may feel that he/she is not good enough,” says Dr Sagar Mundada, consultation Psychiatrist, healthspring, Mumbai.

If you are unhappy in your relationship

One may feel unhappy and sad if one is in a relationship for a longer period of time. It is like as if they have been just dragging the relationship. “This can be problematic as one partner may want to be in a relationship but others may not. So, the one who is unhappy may put on the mask of being happy. Thus, the person will end up going out on Valentine’s Day but won’t be happy from within,” highlights Dr Mundada.

If you are ending your relationship you will feel sad

” Getting divorced can also be hurtful. Since Valentine’s Day is known as the day of love and togetherness, this can make you feel lonely. It can also lead to panic attacks and anxiety. Then, you might also self-evaluate and rethink whether you should get divorced/ did I do something wrong/ why was I stuck up with a bad person? So, these questions may arise in your mind,” informs Dr Mundada.

“Your broken relationship can also be the reason. This day might bring up all your past memories. You will remember how you celebrated Valentine’s Day with your partner. And this can be painful. One may also feel lonely only after seeing their ex-lovers happy,” highlights Dr Avinash D’souza, psychiatrist and co-founder of Desousa Foundation.

If you are in a long-distance relationship

If your partner is living in some other city or country, or even if he/she is travelling then you will miss him/her and end up feeling sad and lonely.

The takeaway message: According to Dr Mundada, avoid being active on social media for on Valentine’s Day and also 2-3 days after that. This way, you will be able to keep away from knowing who is doing what and won’t be sucked into the hype that is created.