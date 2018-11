Penile cancer begins on the skin cells of the penis and can also work its way inside. According to researchers, if bodily fluids tend to trapped in the foreskin and they are not washed away, then it can lead to the growth of cancer cells. Also, men who are exposed to strains of HPV (human papillomavirus) may also suffer from penile cancer. Men who are in the age group of 60 and above may get it. Even the ones who smoke and have a weak immune system may get penile cancer.

Symptoms

The most common symptom of penile cancer is the changes in the skin of the penis. Cancer may show up on the tip of the penis or shaft. If you experience thickness or colour of the skin on the penis, a lump on your penis, a rash which can be painful and annoying, a sore on your penis that may cause bleeding as well, the end of your penis may swell, there can be lumps under the skin of your penis. Sometimes, it can be an allergy or an infection too. But, you should get yourself examined and consult your doctor and opt for a proper treatment. Don’t ignore the symptoms. It would be wiser to act at the right time.

Treatment

Once you visit your doctor, then your doctor will suggest you an appropriate treatment. You will be asked to take a medicine, go for a cryotherapy, which is a procedure wherein, an extremely cold liquid or a device to freeze and destroy tissue that contains cancer is used. This treatment will be given to you if your cancer is in the early stage. Then, Mohs surgery, in which the expert can remove the affected skin which can be one layer at a time until you get a healthy tissue. you may be also asked to go for lasers in order to cut and destroy the area which contains cancer.

But, if the cancer is in its advanced stage and if there is a risk of spreading of cancer then you will be asked to opt for a surgery to get rid of your inguinal lymph nodes in case cancer has spread over there. To get rid of the cancer cells, radiation and chemotherapy will be suggested to you. Also, penectomy, a surgery to remove some or all of your penis can also be suggested. So, don’t delay at all.

The take-home message: If you happen to notice any of the symptoms then get going immediately. Moreover, you should also not forget to go for a follow-up routine.