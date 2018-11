The feeling of pain and having sex just do not go hand in hand. Sex should be anything but painful. In fact, when it comes to sex, it is usually the other word for pleasure and kind of top of the world experience. But did you know that three out of four women experience pain during intercourse at some or the other point in their lives, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Be it a chronic pain or a fleeting one, it is extremely frustrating. On top of that most women just face it instead of seeking help, say the doctors. Do not do that please. Be wise and do not miss the incredible charm of love making. Find out why it pains during having it. Here is a list that may help you out with the causes of painful sex.

Your hormones may be turned off: When there is a drop in your oestrogen levels, there may be a possibility of experiencing painful sex. Hormone drop can occur due to stress, medication or menopause, say doctors. You may also experience vaginal dryness for drop in the hormone levels. Hysterectomy, radiation or chemotherapy for cancer or surgical removal of the ovaries may also lead to lowered sex hormone levels. You may have to visit your doctor and adopt lifestyle changes to overcome the situation.

You may be trying wrong positions: Getting in wrong positions which may not be very comfortable for you can also lead to painful sex, say doctors. If your partner has curved penis, there are possibilities that some positions may not work out for you and make you go through too much pain. Hence, try out positions in which you are comfortable. Doctors say missionary and spoon are most comfortable sex positions for a majority of women.

You may have some medical problem: Do not neglect it. If you are experiencing pain during sex, understand that there must be a medical problem. Doctors say that pain during sex can be due to some medical condition like vaginitis or inflammation of the vagina which is mostly caused due to yeast infection or some sexually transmitted disease (STD). Structural defects may also cause pain that could require a surgery, suggest experts. External conditions like endometriosis, bladder infections, ovarian cysts and uterine fibroids can also result in painful sex. Hence, go and meet your doctor.

You are not using lube: Your vagina may naturally lubricate but many women face vaginal dryness as a problem that triggers pain during sex. It is always wise to use lubricants to avoid pain due to dry vagina. It causes friction between your vagina and your partner’s penis or dildo or strap-on. Making use of lube will help you overcome pain due to friction.