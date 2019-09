A sex or erotic fantasy is a mental activity that often combines a person’s sexuality and desires to create an enhanced state of sexual excitement. They are those dreams that cannot be realistically achieved. A sexual fantasy is created using memory or imagination of a person. It can be motivated by an external influence or stimulant such as erotic pornography, literature, person or object. Sexual arousal can also give rise to fantasies. There are two types of sexual fantasies: Personal and impersonal. Personal fantasy is when a person sees himself in that situation and impersonal is when he sees himself as an outsider looking at other people do stuff.

A fantasy can be derived from both a positive or negative experience. These fantasies are very common in daydreamers and people who masturbate a lot. Power, innocence and guilt are mainly the three components you see in a sexual fantasy.

Sexual fantasies reflect a person’s psychology

Due to cultural and social constraints, these fantasies are often suppressed and putting these into practice becomes a taboo. Some people mix their fantasy with role play. These fantasies are a clear path in understanding a person’s psychology and sexual behavior. It is very difficult to identify the source and nature of a fantasy as they range from simple to bizarre.

There is a direct relation between orgasm, arousal and fantasy. Despite this, arousal is not the only purpose of a fantasy. It has other benefits. It is often used to settle differences in a relationship. Creating imaginary situations help cope with a fight and its stress and discomfort. This is why marriage counselors advice it.

Sexual fantasies can help cope with sexual dissatisfaction

These fantasies can also help in coping with sexual dissatisfaction. Sexual fantasies in a relationship are a sign of a happy and healthy relationship. Since most fantasies are about power, it increases a person’s sense of self-confidence and self-worth. It can also provide emotional security.

Being powerful or weak in those fantasies depends on the person’s emotional security. These fantasies are often used to turn off or maintain arousal during a sexual encounter. Sharing fantasies brings couples closer and builds an environment of trust. Sexual fantasies are often described as personal pornography for which you have to rehearse and execute.

Sexual fantasies can be on different themes

There are many frequent themes associated with a fantasy. According to the evolutionary theory, men fantasises more about group sex because they have the power to produce more off springs at a single time. Women don’t usually fantasize about multiple men, but about a single individual with whom they may or may not have a history.

Erotic fantasy has more to do with personality and experience rather than gendered sexual stereotypes. Gender and age do play a factor in deciding a fantasy. Young men think more about celebrities while older men think more explicitly. Sex in a romantic location, rape and oral sex are some of the most common fantasies ev