Just because you can have sex during periods does not mean that you ignore the safety precautions. © Shutterstock

Yes, you can have sex during periods. Most people are unaware of this and choose to wait instead. But unless you are too squeamish, you can have sex during periods. It is messy for sure, but not unhealthy or risky. There is no need to avoid sex during periods. Questions about the safety of sex during this time is always there in the minds of people. The risk of catching an STI has always been there with unsafe sex. If you practice unsafe sex, the risk is the same and nothing changes if it is done during periods or otherwise. But some studies show that sex during menstruation increases the risk of developing pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) from chlamydia or gonorrhea infections. Hormonal changes during the period can increase the chances of catching yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis.

THING TO CONSIDER

Sex during menstruation is messy, so before you go ahead with it, here are some things you should consider first. Use a towel to cover the sheet and other surfaces. It is better to have sex in the shower. Just because you are having sex during this time does not mean you forget to use a condom.

CAN YOU GET PREGNANT?

Just because you can have sex during period does not mean that you ignore the safety precautions. You can still get pregnant during periods, so use your birth control tools. Be careful before you insert anything into her vagina. Make sure it is clean and does not have strings of tampon over it. During the 28-day menstrual cycle, fertility time is 8-19 days. A sperm lives in the system for 3 to 5 days being ejaculated into the body. Theoretically a woman can get pregnant during her periods.

HEALTH BENEFITS

While most people believe it to be yucky and unhygienic. But it has some health benefits too. People often find it difficult to see the health benefits of sexual activity during periods. Here are some those scientifically explained benefits of having sex during periods.

Relief from cramps

Menstrual cramps are caused when the lining in your uterus is contracted. During orgasm, that lining expands and provides relief from cramps. During sex, endorphins are released, which make you feel better and this helps to reduce the pain.

Shorter periods

Muscle contraction during an orgasm helps in pushing out the uterine contents faster. This can result in shorter periods.

Relief from headaches

Women get headaches during their periods. The release of endorphins during sex helps partially or completely to give them relief from their headache. Sexual activity occupies the mind, which can help it to think of things other than menstrual migraines.

Increased sex drive

Due to hormonal fluctuations, the libido of a women changes throughout the menstrual cycle. Sex drive often starts to increase two weeks before periods and keeps on increasing during her periods.