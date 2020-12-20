We know that the coronavirus can affect many parts of the body, including the brain and lungs. Medical experts have suggested that the Covid-19 virus is much deadlier for men as compared to women, and to add to this, a recent study has revealed that there is also a possibility of it leading to erectile dysfunction. Also Read - Stroke, altered mental state increase death risk for COVID-19 patients: Study

An American medical expert revealed that as per new research there is a high possibility that men can suffer from long-term Erectile Dysfunction. Also Read - Moderna gets emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in US

Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson in an interview with NBC said that Men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature. “This is something that is of real concern. It’s not just that this virus can kill you but can actually cause long-term, lifelong, potentially, complications,” she said. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination: Can India deliver that shot to all?

Therefore, it is very much evident that – Yes, Covid-19 can lead to impotency as well. But, how? Let’s understand the connection.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

When a man can’t get or keep his erection firm enough for sexual intercourse as an ongoing problem, it is called erectile dysfunction. Some of the symptoms of ED are as follows:

#Trouble getting an erection

#Trouble keeping an erection

#Reduced sexual desire

Here’s What Could Be Going On With People Experiencing Erectile Dysfunction Following Covid-19

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is here and people are getting vaccinated but, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Here’s why.

#COVID-19 Causes Blood Flow Issues, This Could Lead To Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction largely stems from issues with blood flow. And, what we know so far is that the virus can infect and attack the blood vessels in the body. This leads to irregular blood flow and this explains why some people who survived COVID-19 have experienced blood clots, complications with the lungs or kidneys, or oral health issues like tooth loss. This could be a big reason behind coronavirus-related erectile dysfunction.

#Cardiovascular Conditions Can Lead To Erectile Dysfunction

Covid-19 affects the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems, which, in turn, are critical for sexual function. The blood flow problems mentioned above are also closely related to the cardiovascular system. According to the experts, this connection might be responsible for potential long-term erectile dysfunction in some COVID-19 patients.

#Covid-19 Can Take Toll On Your Mental Health – Another Cause Of Erectile Dysfunction

Mental health and physical ability are closely linked. Preventing, contracting, and recovering from the deadly virus – Covid-19 can have an ever-lasting effect on your emotional well-being, which is another big cause of a significant dip in your sexual desire and mood – this can lead to erectile dysfunction.

Other Causes Of Erectile Dysfunction

There are many possible causes of ED, and they can include both emotional and physical conditions. Common causes include:

#Diabetes

#Hypertension, or high blood pressure

#High cholesterol

#Obesity

#Low testosterone levels or other hormone imbalances

#Kidney disease

#Sleep disorders

#Consuming too much alcohol

#Certain health conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis (MS)

#Damage to the pelvic area through injury or surgery

#Peyronie’s disease, which causes scar tissue to develop in the penis

Things You Can Do Right Now

Coronavirus has affected lives worldwide and we are still in its grip. Erectile dysfunction is not the only long-term impact of COVID-19. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) brain fog, intermittent fever, lung damage, heart palpitations, and acute kidney injury. The only thing everyone can do right now is to follow the pandemic rules and restrictions. Wear a mask and make sure to not wear the same mask again and again. Wear washable masks without any valves. Maintain social distancing and stay away from crowds as much as possible. Eat healthily and make your immunity stronger to fight the virus. Involve yourself in light indoor workouts. Stay alert, stay healthy!