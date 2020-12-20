We know that the coronavirus can affect many parts of the body including the brain and lungs. Medical experts have suggested that the Covid-19 virus is much deadlier for men as compared to women and to add to this a recent study has revealed that there is also a possibility of it leading to erectile dysfunction. An American medical expert revealed that as per new research there is a high possibility that men can suffer from long-term Erectile Dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson in an interview with NBC said that Men could have long-term issues of erectile dysfunction