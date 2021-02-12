Sexual activities are part of our basic instinct which is controlled by the oldest part in the human brain known as the Limbic system. This part of our brain is responsible for changes in your mood emotional response the emotional significance attached to memories. It is no wonder that stress and mental health problems wreak havoc in a person’s sexual life. For those affected with depression it can cause a range of symptoms including sexual health problems. Sexual Dysfunction Common In Both Men And Women Men and women both suffer from sexual dysfunction though very few women report these issues