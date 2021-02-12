Sexual activities are part of our basic instinct, which is controlled by the oldest part in the human brain, known as the Limbic system. This part of our brain is responsible for changes in your mood, emotional response, the emotional significance attached to memories. It is no wonder that stress and mental health problems wreak havoc in a person’s sexual life. For those affected with depression, it can cause a range of symptoms, including sexual health problems. Also Read - Women with severe menopause symptoms more likely to experience sexual dysfunction

Sexual Dysfunction Common In Both Men And Women

Men and women, both suffer from sexual dysfunction though very few women report these issues spontaneously as opposed to men. These disorders range from reduced sexual desire, painful intercourse, premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, inability to experience orgasm to infertility. Medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, thyroid problems, obesity, PCOS etc. contribute to these problems. But mental disorders can also cause sexual dysfunction. In fact, it is often seen that mental health problems are responsible on their own for sexual dysfunction. Also Read - Avoid sexual dysfunction: Having multiple partners may actually be good for you

How Stress Affects Your Sexual Health?

Stress, depression, anxiety, anger issues, mania, suspiciousness are a result of altered levels of chemicals in the brain (neurotransmitters). These very neurotransmitters are responsible for keeping people content, happy and affectionate. In short, well-adjusted to their life and surroundings. Also Read - Obesity may affect your sexual health; Lose weight for better sex life

Relationship induced stress between partners can lead to poor communication poor understanding, and poor ability to empathize, which can lead to an increased emotional distance. This contributes to a variety of sexual dysfunctions.

In today’s fast-paced world, where attaining new levels of achievement has taken precedence over building healthy relationships, partners end up spending very less time with each other. Miscommunication, failed expectations build up stress and consequently cause sexual problems. Disrespect, violence towards a partner will also affect sexual desire adversely. Alcohol use and dependence on psychoactive drugs like cannabis can cause physical and mental illnesses. In women, persistent stress can lead to hormonal problems, causing infertility.

Watching inappropriate sexual content excessively can also lead to fantastical and unrealistic ideas about sexuality. It can lead to difficulty in sexual arousal with a normal sexual stimulus, performance anxiety which can deteriorate a relationship further.

What Can You Do To Mitigate The Risk Of Sexual Dysfunction?

The remedies for sexual dysfunction unfold just as we enumerate the various probable reasons.

Awareness of normal sexuality is very important in having normal sexual relations with the partner. Establishing an emotional, respectful relationship with the partner goes a long way in maintaining a healthy sexual life. Non-sexual touches, appreciation, spending regular time together can improve communication and comfort between partners.

On an individual level, maintaining a healthy active lifestyle helps in keeping the body and mind relaxed

Regular exercise, avoiding alcohol and drugs help in physical wellbeing

Yoga, mediations, mindfulness exercises, spending time with friends, pursuing hobbies will keep the mind relaxed and keep stress and anxiety at bay

Psychiatric illnesses need to be managed medically. Delays in treatment lead to worsening of stress which further increases sexual issues

Regular medications and therapy by Psychiatrists and Psychologists can successfully help in the treatment of various sexual disorders

A simple mantra to remember is Positive Mind, Positive Life!

(Authored by Dr Himani Kulkarni, Consultant Psychiatrist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)