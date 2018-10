A condition like erectile dysfunction needs specialised care and treatment. It is a serious condition that makes a man suffer and declines his performance in bed. In simple words, erectile dysfunction is a condition where a man is unable to get an erection despite having the desire to get intimate and close to his partner. Medications, therapy, pumps and other options are there which can help one get help and some relief from this condition. However, sometimes even natural remedies do wonders to get rid of the problem. Here are a few of them:

Panax ginseng: This is a Chinese herb, extensively used in Chinese and Korean medicines. The herb promises health and longevity. The roots of this plant are especially used for treating ED. Studies show that men who take this herb show improvement in penile rigidity, girth, duration of erection, improved libido and overall sexual satisfaction. It acts as an antioxidant by releasing nitric oxide that helps to dilate the blood vessels in the genitals and improve blood flow.

Maca: This is a root vegetable from Peru rich in amino acids, iodine, iron and magnesium. There are three types of maca: red, black, and yellow. Black maca, especially helps to treat ED. However, more studies are needed to prove its efficacy.

Yohimbine: This is a West African tree bark which comes from an evergreen tree. In alternative medicine this herb is extensively used to treat ED as it believed to release more nitric oxide and activate the penile nerves, stimulate the pelvic nerve and boost adrenaline supply, increase sexual desire and prolong erections.

Mondia whitei: This is the roots of an African plant also known as White’s ginger, is particularly popular in Uganda. It’s used to increase libido and manage low sperm count. Like Viagra, it helps to increase sexual desire, sperm motility, testosterone levels and improve erections.

Ginkgo biloba: This herb from a Chinese tree is famous for its medicinal and therapeutic properties. It increases blood flow to the penis. Researchers discovered the effect of gingko on ED while doing a memory enhancement study which reported of improved erections. Another separate trial saw that sexual function in 76 per cent of the men improved who were on antidepressant medication. This is why researchers believe that ginkgo may be effective for men who are experiencing ED due to medication.