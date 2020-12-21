When the pandemic hit the world little did we know how it would overhaul not only the healthcare industry but also impact interpersonal relationships. From a complete upending of the healthcare systems around the world to evading people’s sexual desires the COVID-19 outbreak has pervaded through every aspect of our lives. The social distancing lockdowns with work-from-home culture have elevated stress levels altering sexual behaviors. According to Superdrug Online Doctor “The demand for erectile dysfunction services saw a 13 per cent spike in June in comparison to May this year.” SOCIAL ISOLATION HAS MADE PEOPLE LONELIER PUT SEX ON BACKBURNER