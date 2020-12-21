When the pandemic hit the world, little did we know how it would overhaul not only the healthcare industry but also impact interpersonal relationships. From a complete upending of the healthcare systems around the world to evading people’s sexual desires, the COVID-19 outbreak has pervaded through every aspect of our lives. The social distancing, lockdowns with work-from-home culture have elevated stress levels, altering sexual behaviors. According to Superdrug Online Doctor, “The demand for erectile dysfunction services saw a 13 per cent spike in June in comparison to May, this year.” Also Read - Wear masks, coronavirus may cause 'long-term erectile dysfunction in men'

SOCIAL ISOLATION HAS MADE PEOPLE LONELIER, PUT SEX ON BACKBURNER

With self-isolation and social distancing people are feeling lonelier. For many partners, even living under the same roof is becoming stressful as work has also become a part of their daily lives. It is ironic as people are getting to spend more time together, stress levels have increased multiple times during the pandemic. Stress sends body into the fight or flight mode, which a lot of people are experiencing as they are working odd hours, with the palpable fear of losing jobs. So, sex is on the back burner for many people now. Also Read - Diabetes and Sexual Health: How does diabetes affect sex life for men and for women?

TIME TO TALK ABOUT ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

When it comes to Erectile Dysfunction (ED), awareness and understanding your problem closely will help you find solutions. Many couples let ED interfere with their sex lives for months before they finally seek help. Statistics state that more than half of men over 40 years of age experience ED of some kind. So, if you have experienced ED at some point, maybe it’s time to talk about it. Experts warn to look out for warning signs that may need medical attention. Often couples dismiss ED as just another stress related problem. If it persists, one must seek timely help from a therapist (in case of psychological ED) or doctor (if the problem is more physical than mental). Also Read - Trying to get pregnant? Drink pomegranate juice daily to boost your fertility

RECOGNISE THE NEED FOR MEDICAL INTERVENTION

Now, how do you know when you need medical intervention? In case you are experiencing reduced sexual desire, trouble getting an erection, and maintaining an erection, it’s time to seek advice from a doctor. Erectile dysfunction can lead to low self-esteem and extreme anxiety.

THE BEST WAYS TO MANAGE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Exercise and lifestyle changes are the best ways to manage ED. There are also many medications that can help you. Sometimes, therapy can also solve the problem. But you need to seek help to overcome this issue.

Lifestyle changes will help

Lifestyle changes also go a long way in helping you manage ED. From losing excess weight to restricting alcohol use, dietary changes and altering the number of smokes you have in a day can help you beat ED without consuming those medications that many people buy from online sources without seeking proper medical guidance.

Go for penile implant

Not all cases of ED need an implant, but it is important to know if you are a candidate for an implant. However, in few cases, when the medications don’t help, you may go in for penile implants. This surgical procedure involves implanting the penis with inflatable cylinders allowing you to control the timing of an erection. Once you get the penile implant, you can indulge in intercourse after six weeks. These are extremely safe, highly efficient and offer high patient-partner satisfaction rates. Today, there are implants that come with bendable cylinders which are placed completely inside the body, are easy to position, and some are especially designed for men with abdominal scarring.

SEEK HELP, AVOID COMPLICATIONS

Communicate with your partner if you see any warning signs. Not shying away from medical intervention is essential. Recent international studies say that ED may be an early predictor of heart disease. The objective is to fight ED by having a conversation about it instead of shunning it away as a taboo, because it isn’t.

(This article is authored by Dr. Pramod Krishnappa , Consultant Andrologist, NU Hospitals and NU Fertility, Bangalore)