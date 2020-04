Erectile dysfunction is a common modern malaise that affects a lot of men. There are many reasons behind this, the most common being stress. It can also be an indication of underlying health issues. This is a distressing condition that can cause relationship problems and acute embarrassment. Many men find it difficult to talk about it and suffer silently. As a result, they do not get proper treatment, and this affects their overall health. Now, according to a new study in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, men who suffer from erectile dysfunction may also have a greater risk of early death. This is irrespective of their testosterone levels. Researchers say that both vascular disease and low testosterone levels can influence erectile function. Because of this, sexual symptoms can be an early sign of greater cardiovascular risk and mortality.

Erectile dysfunction can lead to early death

Many earlier studies also say that low testosterone levels can lead to a higher risk of death in middle-aged and older men. According to researchers of the above-mentioned study, sexual symptoms, particularly erectile dysfunction, increases the risk of death of older men by 51 per cent compared to those without these symptoms. Overall, they saw that men with low total testosterone levels and sexual symptoms had a higher risk of death compared with men with normal testosterone levels and no sexual symptoms. In men with just erectile dysfunction, the risk of dying was 1.4 times higher compared to men without the sexual symptom.

Erectile dysfunction and Heart Disease

Most men with heart disease also suffer from erectile dysfunction. In fact, this condition may actually be an early indication of coronary heart disease too. You have a heart problem when plaque builds up in the arteries and this reduces blood flow to the heart. And, you also need healthy blood flow for proper erectile function. In addition to this, many drugs that treat hypertension can also cause erectile dysfunction. Another danger is endothelial dysfunction, a condition where blood vessels are unable to dilate properly. This condition often affects the blood vessels of the penis first thereby causing erectile dysfunction.

Erectile Dysfunction and Diabetes

Uncontrolled blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves in the body. This can also damage the nerves that are necessary for erectile function. In fact, according to a report by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, almost half of all men with diabetes suffer from erectile dysfunction.

What you can do

It is evident that erectile dysfunction has a very close association with many health complications. Hence it is necessary to avoid some triggers and behaviours that may negatively affect erectile function. Regular exercise and a nutritious and well-balanced diet will go a long way in helping you overcome the problem of erectile dysfunction. You must also avoid substance abuse and take care of your health. Maintain healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels. All this will go a long way in not only helping you overcome this condition but also improve your overall health.